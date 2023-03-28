Welcome Pickups welcomes Dimitris Floros back to Greece

The global travel transportation startup has appointed Dimitris Floros, ex-Qatar Airways exec, as its new Chief Commercial Officer.
— Alex Trimis, CEO Welcome Pickups
ATHENS, GREECE, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- March 28, 2023, Athens - Welcome Pickups proudly announces that Dimitris Floros has joined the company’s management team. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will be in charge of sales and marketing across channels. Dimitris will define the commercial strategy and expansion mix for Welcome's aspirational plan to expand to over 400 destinations within the coming 2 years and will oversee teams managing over 2,500 travel partners across the world.
Dimitris has 15 years of international experience across three continents with regional & global organizations. He was previously Global Head of Leisure Travel for Qatar Airways based in Doha, and in addition, he held various roles with Travelport and Emirates Airlines in Dubai.
He started his career in Greece with strategic communication agencies before moving to The United States to take a role with Millward Brown’s consulting arm. Furthermore, he is experienced in commercial strategy, international expansion, travel distribution, and e-commerce. Has successfully built commercial teams across different organizations. Dimitris is an ACG Deree graduate and holds an INSEAD MBA.
Dimitris Floros mentions: "Welcome Pickups is a remarkable scale-up with a strong tech foundation and healthy unit economics. The team showcased incredible resilience during the pandemic, where they managed to keep their heads above the water and use their time wisely to prepare for travel recovery. Having over 100 active destinations gives us a competitive platform that scales across key geographies. I couldn't be happier repatriating to Greece as part of the Welcome team. This multicultural organization combines the best Greek entrepreneurship with talented individuals from all over the world."
Welcome Pickup’s CEO & Co-Founder, Alex Trimis said: “I am excited to have Dimitris join our executive team, and I trust that we will do great things together. Dimitris will play a pivotal role in helping the company expand in 200 destinations this year alone, attracting millions of new customers and transforming into the global leader in Travel Mobility. Welcome Pickups is always looking for very strong additions to its team, and Dimitris is definitely one of them.”
