UZBEKISTAN, March 27 - Eco-certification of hotel services was discussed at the International Conference in Tashkent

An international conference on eco-certification of hotel services was held.

An international conference on this topic was held at the InterContinental Hotel in the capital.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, the Minister of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov made an opening speech and emphasized the importance of applying and actively using green technologies in tourism today.

The Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mrs. Charlotte Adrian, took part in the international conference.

This international conference was organized as part of the Switch Asia program funded by the European Union (EU), as well as the project “Model for Sustainable Tourism in Central Asia: Capacity Building, Awareness Raising, Technology Adoption” (MOST) with the support of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan .

“Today, environmental sustainability is becoming an important factor in competitiveness. Increasing environmental awareness, the introduction of international standards, the use of effective environmental technologies are important components of the further development of the country's tourism network. As the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M. Mirziyoyev emphasized at a meeting on September 28, 2020, in order to improve the quality and competitiveness of products, it is important to bring national standards to international ones and implement them at enterprises. If the product does not meet international standards, it will never be competitive,” said Aziz Abdukhakimov.

In turn, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Uzbekistan, in his speech, emphasized the importance of the national program of Uzbekistan on the "green" economy and the readiness of the European Union to work in cooperation with Uzbekistan on the path of sustainable "green" development.

The EU supports the adoption by Uzbekistan of the national program on the "green" economy and "green" development until 2030. This long-term document aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase the use of renewable energy sources and increase the efficiency of resource use.

To successfully achieve these goals, the EU reaffirms its willingness to work in cooperation with Uzbekistan to create an inclusive, mutually compatible and sustainable growth model and strive for sustainable green development.

For reference: the overall goal of the MOST project is to promote a new and optimally structured model of sustainable tourism in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

Specific project objectives: support tourism organizations in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in the implementation of sustainable production and consumption - UPP practice by providing relevant knowledge and tools on information and communication technologies (ICT), development of sustainable tourism, raising awareness about it and consumers support regional and local governments in planning and implementing policies to raise awareness of sustainable consumption by strengthening communication between government agencies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and end users on sustainable production and consumption - UPP.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan