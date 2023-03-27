Uzbekistan opened Embassy in Hungary

UZBEKISTAN, March 27 - On March 27, 2023, Budapest hosted the opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Hungary.

The establishment of our diplomatic mission was initiated by the President of Uzbekistan and supported by the leadership of Hungarian Government.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, political, business circles, and mass-media of Hungary participated in the solemn event. A colorful addition to the ceremony was a concert and dance performance from Uzbekistan.

Mr. Saidov noted that Uzbekistan is pursuing an open, pragmatic, peaceful foreign policy aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries of the world. In particular, expanding ties with Hungary is one of the most important directions of Uzbekistan’s diplomacy.

In turn, Mr. Szijjarto emphasized that the opening of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Budapest is a clear confirmation of the positive dynamics of relations between the two peace-loving countries. The conviction was expressed that the activities of the diplomatic mission will contribute to the expansion and enrichment of Uzbek-Hungarian relations based on the principle of mutual respect.

In recent years, thanks to the joint efforts of the parties, relations between Uzbekistan and Hungary have been actively developing demonstrating unprecedented high dynamics. It should be noted that from ancient times our peoples have been closely linked by strong ties of friendship and cultural exchanges. Time-tested friendly ties have risen to a high level of strategic partnership. Practical cooperation is consistently expanding in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other fields.

Uzbekistan and Hungary maintain an active dialogue within the framework of international and regional organizations such as the UN, the OSCE and, especially the OTS.

The Embassy building, located in the central district of Budapest, combines elements of traditional and modern architecture.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan