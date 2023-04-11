Nikkei Research’s Compliance Management Assessments
Nikkei Research Inc. provides solutions for organizations to manage compliance risks using employee surveys.
Our Uniqueness and Strength in Numbers
• We have served over 3,600 clients.
• Overall, we have collected more than 1,610,000 responses.
• As many as 85.3% of our clients become repeat customers (within 5 years).
• We can handle massive projects (over 10,000 employees in survey participation).
• We have extensive experience running surveys globally.
• We have conducted projects in more than 65 countries.
• Our questionnaires are available in 20 languages. (Custom translation into other languages is also possible.)
• We have benchmark data based on 100,000 responses from employed workers worldwide.
Know-how and Experiences
We are experts at collecting honest responses. When conducting an employee survey, it is important to keep in mind that employees can be quite anxious and skeptical of being monitored by their companies. Therefore, having an external entity carry out a survey is of paramount importance in making respondents feel safe and comfortable so that they will provide information on their real intentions and offer detailed opinions.
Compliance surveys and the analysis of results by Nikkei Research will enable you to identify and prioritize issues. Furthermore, they give clients the ability to detect high-risk departments. In addition, by comparing the results with our global benchmark data, clients can gain a sense of their current risk levels.
Effective Analysis and Reporting
1. Overview of your organization to detect areas of potential risks
2. Prioritizing issues by looking at negative responses and the foundations of organizational culture
3. Detecting high-risk segments (profiles, departments, etc.)
4. Easy-to-understand report with a feedback form for cultivating inclusion.
Compliance surveys are effective in helping organizations determine potential risks. With hotlines, organizations must wait to receive information from employees, whereas surveys can be utilized more proactively. Surveys are beneficial not just for detecting actual status but for investigating causes for understanding the complex nature of various situations. With survey results and the right type of analysis, you will be able to derive effective measures that work for you.
Learn more details from the below links.
• Nikkei Research Compliance Management Assessment Program
https://www.nikkei-r.co.jp/english/column/8960
• The Importance of Compliance for Companies
https://www.nikkei-r.co.jp/english/column/8961
• Confidential or Anonymous? Tips for Getting Real, Honest Feedback by Employee Compliance Awareness Surveys
https://www.nikkei-r.co.jp/english/column/8962
