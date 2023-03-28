MITOBENE STRENGTHENS THE MITOCHONDRIA

IN A FIRST EXPLORATORY PILOT STUDY CEREFORT HAS SHOWN A POSITIVE EFFECT OF MITOBENE ON MITOCHONDRIA
FUERIGEN, NIDWALDEN, SWITZERLAND, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerefort has developed a drink called Mitobene, which is made from cereals using a patented fermentation process and has a high D-lactate content. The product enables the intake of D-lactate in a concentrated form equivalent to the consumption of 1 kg of Bulgarian yogurt, which is often consumed by Parkinson's patients like Gunther von Hagens. In addition to its high D-lactate content, Mitobene provides health-related benefits of fermented foods.
In an initial exploratory study, participants received a defined daily dose of Mitobene for 6 weeks. Blood was drawn before initiation and after completion of ingestion. Mitochondrial activity parameters were measured by the German diagnostic laboratory Biovis in Marburg and the Bioenergetic Health Index (BHI) was determined.
The BHI is of particular importance. The principle of the bioenergetic profile is based on the measurement of mitochondrial oxygen consumption rates. An advantage of this test is that several parameters are determined, which in their entirety allow a prognostic statement about the health of the mitochondria.
After 6 weeks of Mitobene intake, the BHI index improved and so did important parameters of mitochondrial activity especially of the Parkinson's patients. These initial results are to be corroborated in further studies.
About Cerefort
Cerefort, based in the Swiss canton of Nidwalden, develops fermentative produced beverages with health-promoting effects. The first product, Mitobene, improves mitochondrial activity due to its high content of D-lactate.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.