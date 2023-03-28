“British IKAR Holdings and Turkish TSP Group, agreed to establish a mutual company in London”

Mario Diel, CEO IKAR Holdings, Gökcenur Celebioglu, CEO TSP Group Sertan Aycicek, President IKAR Holdings, Gökcenur Celebioglu, CEO TSP Group, Mario Diel, CEO IKAR Holdings

IKAR Holdings, a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, and TSP Group, one of the leading Facility Management companies, agreed to establish a mutual company.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The news was announced during a mutual press conference in Istanbul. In the presence of the executive boards of both groups, the CEO of IKAR Holdings, Mario Diel and the CEO of TSP Group, Gökcenur Celebioglu, signed the mutual shareholder agreement.

TSP Group, which has been operating for more than two decades in the market, is one of the leading facility management companies in Türkiye and the surrounding region. The group provides facility management services across all industries from energy, to real estate and many others and is recognized as one of the champions in the healthcare industry.

With currently more than 2,000 employees in place, their projects and references span from Europe, to Asia and the Middle East. Currently TSP is engaged in three of the biggest PPP hospital projects on a global scale.

IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, which has a vertical approach. The group is structured into Three Operational Holdings, which cover activities across a wide variety of industries:

IKAR Industries is focused on matured industries such as energy, sports, real assets, cyber security, aviation, defense, services, and construction. IKAR Global is focused on impact activities ranging from media, to technology, to finance to education and is currently in the process of establishing its own University. The third holding, Adelfi Ventures, is focused on startup and established companies, which cover current products and services as well as innovative ventures of the future.

IKAR and TSP agreed to establish “IKAR TSP DMC Limited”, London with the mutual aim to develop the company as one of the leading facility management groups on a global scale.

The CEO and Founder of TSP, Gökcenur Celebioglu, commented after the signature ceremony: “We are excited about joining forces with IKAR. The new partnership will enable us to grow from a regional player to a global player, due to the extraordinary network of IKAR, its international experience and the complementary strength of the overall group. IKAR is historically very strongly positioned in the European market but also significantly active in the GCC region, which will be one of our focused markets in the upcoming months and years”.

“In the last few weeks we had enjoyed a very pleasant and professional negotiation process with the CEO and his colleagues of the board of TSP. I am thrilled that we could agree with TSP on a new partnership. Given the overall activities of our group and in particular in the field of construction, real estate / hospitality and energy we are delighted to have such a strong and experienced partner on board”, said Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO of IKAR Holdings, London.

“The vision and operational performance of our group is quite unique in the international business world, due to our vertical and very diversified operational set up. Our biggest strength is the human capital which we unite in our holdings, as the experience, knowledge, network and multiple cultural and international background of the executive management and partners are incredible assets, which we bring to any company we partner with. TSP is reflecting this on multiple levels with the decades of experiences, their intellectual skill sets and last but not least their mindset of how to approach business in todays world. I am very delighted to have such a distinguished group with us and looking forward to develop our new partnership to a long term successful mutual journey”, stated Sertan Aycicek, Group President of IKAR Holdings, London.

