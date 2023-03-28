Trendrating and Cretum Capital & Advisory Partners join forces to empower portfolio managers in Latin America

The new stock market cycle generates more challenges and increased risks to equity portfolio managers and advisors.
The industry of asset and wealth management need smarter insights to navigate the ups and downs.
The year 2022 marked the beginning of a new regime and exposed the limits of some conventional data and tools in supporting professional investors.
Advanced analytics and innovative technology can make the difference, enabling investors to profit from the performance dispersion across stocks and supporting a more effective risk control.
Cretum Capital & Advisory Partners will promote and distribute Trendrating range of solutions in Central and South America.
Alejando Creixell, Managing Director at Cretum Capital & Advisory Partners said:
“We found in Trendrating something different and unique, their technological platform has superior algorithms to assure the best trends on the market, this helps us and to our clients to have a constant and disciplined approach to take investment decisions, adding also an extra layer for risk management, avoiding noise and human over-reactions to our processes.”
Rocco Pellegrinelli, CEO and founder at Trendrating said:
“We are delighted to have Cretum Capital & Advisory Partners as a partner. They have the expertise, the standing and the contacts to deliver great value to end clients. This partnership will make possible to offer to professional investors and advisers in Central and South America the same advanced portfolio management solutions used today by 200+ top institutional players in US, Europe and Asia.”
About Cretum Capital & Advisory Partners: Is a Latin America based investment boutique that manages different investment and advisory products. The company has managed a “Growth, Value & Volatility Fund” for the last 10 years with superior returns and lower volatility. The company also manages state and federal mandates in Mexico, invested mainly in fixed income and equities, with a positive excess on return over the pension’s industry in recent years. Under their umbrella of products, the company manages a private credit fund, a public hedge fund for equities and derivatives and a venture capital fund with over USD$1 billion of AUM.
About Trendrating: Trendrating is a swiss based market leading provider of analytics and technology for professional equity investors. The company serves hundreds of asset managers, wealth management firms and financial advisors globally. Trendrating analytics combine the key fundamental metrics and a proprietary, time-tested rating model to measure and discriminate price trends. Trendrating technology supports the design, test, optimization and execution of investment strategies and model portfolios that check more quality boxes, with rigorously measurable impact on risk control and performance enhancement.
Massimiliano Pellegrinelli
Senior Business Solutions Consultant at Trendrating
+41 919106590
m.pellegrinelli@trendrating.net
Visit us on social media: Twitter LinkedIn YouTube
Smarter Insights to Better Navigate The New Market Cycle
You just read:
Trendrating and Cretum Capital & Advisory Partners join forces to empower portfolio managers in Latin America
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Massimiliano Pellegrinelli
Senior Business Solutions Consultant at Trendrating
+41 919106590
m.pellegrinelli@trendrating.net