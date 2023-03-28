Intravenous Solutions Market Report, Industry Size, Top Leading Players and Future Estimations 2022-2027

Intravenous Solutions Market

Intravenous (IV) solutions also known as intravenous fluids, are administered to patient to provide salt, sugar and water directly into their venous circulation

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intravenous Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on intravenous solutions market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global intravenous solutions market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2027.

Intravenous solutions are fluids that are administered through a needle or catheter directly into a vein. They are used for a variety of medical purposes, including hydration, administration of medications, and electrolyte replacement. They can be either isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic, depending on the number of solutes they contain. Isotonic solutions include the same concentration of solutes as the body's cells, hypotonic solutions have a lower concentration of solutes, and hypertonic solutions have a higher concentration of solutes. Additionally, they can also be utilized to treat infections by providing antibiotics directly into the bloodstream. This method of administration is more effective than oral administration, as it allows for rapid and direct delivery of the medication to the site of infection.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intravenous-solutions-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating healthcare expenditure majorly drives the global market. With the rising number of patients suffering from numerous chronic conditions, the demand for intravenous solutions is increasing across the globe. Moreover, healthcare providers focus more on providing quality care to their patients, which is propelling the demand for intravenous solutions. Additionally, the rising preference for home care services is providing an impetus to the overall intravenous solution market. Moreover, the continuous advancements in medical technology and the introduction of sophisticated and efficient intravenous solutions that assist medical professionals in delivering medications and nutrients more quickly and accurately, are creating a positive market outlook.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intravenous-solutions-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Grifols S.A.

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Intravenous Solutions Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and nutrients.

Breakup by Type:

• Partial Parenteral Nutrition

• Total Parenteral Nutrition

Breakup by Nutrients:

• Carbohydrates

• Salts and Electrolytes

• Minerals

• Vitamins

• Amino Acids

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Browse Other Reports:

GCC Intravenous Solutions Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-intravenous-solutions-market

India Intravenous Solution Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-intravenous-solution-market

Europe Intravenous Solutions Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-intravenous-solutions-market

United States Intravenous Solutions Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-intravenous-solutions-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.