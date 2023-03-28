eProcessingNetwork Launches Hosted Payment Form Generator Capabilities for Merchants

Hosted payment page builder provides integrated payment acceptance directly through customizable forms.

HOUSTON, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eProcessingNetwork, LLC (ePN), is thrilled to announce our new online payment system ePNPFG (Payment Form Generator.) No website? NO problem! ePN's new payment system allows merchants to create secure payment form(s) that are hosted on the ePNSecure Servers. Each payment form is assigned its own unique ePN URL, so if a merchant wants to have a specific form to pay an outstanding invoice or order, they have the flexibility. These URLs can be shared through texts, emails, Facebook Business Pages, and printed invoices. If a merchant prefers to host the form on their site, they can easily download the form or copy/paste the HTML code to their site's editor.

This new service is full of features; ePNPFG allows the merchant to specify the payment type for ACH or Card Only forms. ePN collects the credit card and ACH information on our servers so merchants can feel confident knowing their transactions are safe, secure, and PCI-compliant. Custom, reusable templates within ePNPFG's page builder allow merchants to customize their payment forms, for a consistent look and feel for the end-user. Combined with the support of multiple payment methods – credit, debit, text-2-pay, and ACH – consumers can expect a secure and seamless experience, helping reduce the likelihood of cart abandonment.

"ePN's Payment Form Generator Service is truly unique within the payment space. The integration of the form with ePN's Secure Payment Gateway means that the merchant doesn't have to create a form and then shop around for a third-party payment gateway with which to connect," said Steve Sotis, President of eProcessingNetwork. "Unlike many third-party online form services, ePN offers both the customizable payment page templates AND the secure payment system to make it a truly all-in-one solution."

About eProcessing Network, LLC

eProcessing Network (ePN) is a software development company specializing in secure, real-time transaction processing services, solutions, and support for all small to mid-sized merchants. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePN is certified to process a comprehensive suite of electronic payment transactions through all major credit & debit card, check/ACH and gift card/loyalty processors, and sells its services and products exclusively through Resellers and ISO sales channels. eProcessing Network is a registered Visa USA® and Mastercard® Third-Party Service Provider and is compliant with PCI and PA-DSS Data Security Standards. For more information, visit http://www.eProcessingNetwork.com.

For press-related inquiries regarding ePN, please contact:

Melanie R. Cabello

eProcessing Network, LLC

(800) 296-4810 x152

mcabello@eprocessingnetwork.com

Media Contact

