Clientron Offers IGEL and 10ZiG Endpoint Solutions for Secure Access to VDI, DaaS and Cloud Workspaces
SAME DAY SUPPORT FOR ALL VDI AND DAAS SOLUTIONS INCLUDING AMAZON WORKSPACES, CITRIX WORKSPACE, MICROSOFT AVD & VMWARE HORIZON
With more companies planning to adopt a hybrid work model, now is the perfect time for businesses to start building out VDI environments and cloud workspaces.
It's time for your company to experience the flexibility and productivity of a hybrid workspace with great software, IGEL OS, and the best cloud endpoint provider, 10ZiG.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAIAN, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of the hybrid workforce poses significant challenges to enterprise network security and cloud device management. Responding to the challenge, Clientron, with decades of experience in manufacturing cloud endpoints, announced a partnership with IGEL and 10ZiG to bring secure and comprehensive hybrid work to the enterprise through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) applications.
For a hybrid workforce, users need one cloud device to access VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft VDI cloud applications, while IT teams have to manage tens of thousands of distributed devices with the management systems. However, transitioning to a hybrid workspace can be made easy with IGEL software or 10ZiG hardware and software. IGEL and 10ZiG have their own endpoint management software that helps IT staff create a friendly hybrid workspace. Principally, IGEL's and 10ZiG's endpoint management systems are designed for IT managers to simplify and secure VDI connections by remotely updating software, troubleshooting issues, restricting access to external peripherals (such as USB flash drives), and setting up multiple configurations for distributed cloud devices.
IGEL, based in Germany, IGEL OS operating system can instantly transform all existing X86-64 PCs or laptops into lean and secure cloud devices for accessing cloud workspaces, so enterprises don’t need to purchase any cloud devices for establishing a hybrid workplace. IGEL’s Universal Management Suite (UMS) can remotely manage over ten thousand cloud endpoint devices from one single console and set or assign a different function to designated devices or departments.
10ZiG, headquarters in the USA, is the leading provider of cloud endpoint devices that come with management software, which mainly focuses on the VDI and cloud workspace to help enterprises set up a hybrid workspace from scratch. 10ZiG Manager can be hosted anywhere to manage unlimited 10ZiG endpoints, and the scheduling tool can automatically set tasks such as reboot, firmware upgrade, etc. to one device or a group of devices.
With more and more companies planning to adopt a hybrid work model, now is the perfect time for businesses to start building out VDI environments and cloud workspaces. With 40 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron is always aware of trends in endpoint design to provide our partners with the best solutions. It's time for your company to experience the flexibility and productivity of a hybrid workspace with great software, IGEL OS, and the best cloud endpoint provider, 10ZiG.
About Clientron
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With 40 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions and commits to providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and outstanding service to global partners and customers. Visit us at https://www.clientron.com/en/
