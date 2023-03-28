Clientron Offers IGEL and 10ZiG Endpoint Solutions for Secure Access to VDI, DaaS and Cloud Workspaces

IGEL software, IGEL OS

SAME DAY SUPPORT FOR ALL VDI AND DAAS SOLUTIONS INCLUDING AMAZON WORKSPACES, CITRIX WORKSPACE, MICROSOFT AVD & VMWARE HORIZON

the best cloud endpoint provider, 10ZiG

Thin & Zero Client Hardware and Software for Cloud Workspaces and Virtual Desktops

With more companies planning to adopt a hybrid work model, now is the perfect time for businesses to start building out VDI environments and cloud workspaces.

It's time for your company to experience the flexibility and productivity of a hybrid workspace with great software, IGEL OS, and the best cloud endpoint provider, 10ZiG.”
— Clientron Corp.
NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAIAN, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of the hybrid workforce poses significant challenges to enterprise network security and cloud device management. Responding to the challenge, Clientron, with decades of experience in manufacturing cloud endpoints, announced a partnership with IGEL and 10ZiG to bring secure and comprehensive hybrid work to the enterprise through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) applications.

For a hybrid workforce, users need one cloud device to access VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft VDI cloud applications, while IT teams have to manage tens of thousands of distributed devices with the management systems. However, transitioning to a hybrid workspace can be made easy with IGEL software or 10ZiG hardware and software. IGEL and 10ZiG have their own endpoint management software that helps IT staff create a friendly hybrid workspace. Principally, IGEL's and 10ZiG's endpoint management systems are designed for IT managers to simplify and secure VDI connections by remotely updating software, troubleshooting issues, restricting access to external peripherals (such as USB flash drives), and setting up multiple configurations for distributed cloud devices.

IGEL, based in Germany, IGEL OS operating system can instantly transform all existing X86-64 PCs or laptops into lean and secure cloud devices for accessing cloud workspaces, so enterprises don’t need to purchase any cloud devices for establishing a hybrid workplace. IGEL’s Universal Management Suite (UMS) can remotely manage over ten thousand cloud endpoint devices from one single console and set or assign a different function to designated devices or departments.

10ZiG, headquarters in the USA, is the leading provider of cloud endpoint devices that come with management software, which mainly focuses on the VDI and cloud workspace to help enterprises set up a hybrid workspace from scratch. 10ZiG Manager can be hosted anywhere to manage unlimited 10ZiG endpoints, and the scheduling tool can automatically set tasks such as reboot, firmware upgrade, etc. to one device or a group of devices.
With more and more companies planning to adopt a hybrid work model, now is the perfect time for businesses to start building out VDI environments and cloud workspaces. With 40 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron is always aware of trends in endpoint design to provide our partners with the best solutions. It's time for your company to experience the flexibility and productivity of a hybrid workspace with great software, IGEL OS, and the best cloud endpoint provider, 10ZiG.

About Clientron
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With 40 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions and commits to providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and outstanding service to global partners and customers. Visit us at https://www.clientron.com/en/

Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
86226987068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Clientron Offers IGEL and 10ZiG Endpoint Solutions for Secure Access to VDI, DaaS and Cloud Workspaces

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
86226987068
Company/Organization
Clientron Corp.
3F, No. 75, Sec. 1, Sintai 5th Rd., Sijhih Dist.,
New Taipei City, 221
Taiwan
+886 2 2798 7068
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Clientron Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years experiences in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high quality and technology leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continuously providing the engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

Clientron POS, Thin Client, AUTO Electronics Manufacturer in Taiwan

More From This Author
Clientron Offers IGEL and 10ZiG Endpoint Solutions for Secure Access to VDI, DaaS and Cloud Workspaces
Clientron Obtained ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Certificate
Choosing the Cleintron PSL540 as a Bakery Self-Checkout Kiosk
View All Stories From This Author