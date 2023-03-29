Submit Release
德凱集團併購安華聯網 鞏固亞太市場 全球物聯網資安合規強助攻

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 物聯網資安合規解決方案的國際領導廠商安華聯網科技(Onward Security)，宣布成為 DEKRA 德凱集團成員，DEKRA德凱是世界知名的協力廠商專業檢驗檢測認證機構。通過收購安華聯網，DEKRA德凱拓展認證和研發能量；共同為全球的汽車、醫療、工業和消費性物聯網產業中，快速增長的網路安全領域，提供最完整的資安合規解決方案。

安華聯網致力於創造更安全的連網環境，自2014年成立至今，已測試超過700個聯網產品安全，協助全球超過300家企業，取得物聯網產品資安認證，包括工控、車載、醫療、金融等應用領域的網路安全認證。近年來，供應鏈攻擊事件頻傳，安華聯網協助企業導入產品資安風險評估與管理工具，不僅容易建立軟體物料清單(SBOM)，也更能降低威脅與漏洞的風險，協助客戶更容易的實現產品安全，幫助加快產品上市時間。

安華聯網共同創辦人、董事長兼總經理洪光鈞也表達他對此次合作機會的期待：「相信我們在物聯網資安合規的專業和經驗，能與德凱現有的技術相輔相成，開創物聯網資安新潮流，並提供客戶一流的資安合規解決方案。」

DEKRA德凱集團執行副總裁及亞太區總裁Mike Walsh 表示：「我對此次併購感到非常興奮。他們的專業知識和服務為我們的業務注入強大量能，我們有信心在兩家公司的堅強實力合作下，將大幅提升我們在亞太地區的影響力，並為全球客戶帶來更有價值的服務。網路威脅愈趨複雜，加上企業對擁有可信賴資安夥伴的渴求，使資安成為讓DEKRA德凱不遺餘力投入的重要領域。」

DEKRA德凱集團執行副總裁兼數位及產品解決方案負責人Fernando E. Hardasmal 說道：「安華聯網的加入讓我們能廣泛延伸資安服務，加速研發能量。DEKRA德凱將能提供全面的解決方案，透過更多元化的服務項目，協助客戶應對新規範的挑戰，搶攻關鍵地區的市場。」

關於安華聯網
安華聯網科技是物聯網資安合規解決方案的國際領導廠商，獲得全球資安獎機構評選為「物聯網資安熱門公司」，擁有亞洲最完整的資安評估實驗室，與自主研發自動化AI資安評估產品，專注於協助IoT/IIoT設備製造商、汽車、醫療等產業客戶，快速取得資安認證，有效管理開源軟體風險與弱點，確保網路與產品的安全性。

關於德凱
DEKRA德凱致力於安全近百年。1925年在德國柏林成立的德國機動車監督協會，現如今已是世界知名的協力廠商專業檢驗檢測認證機構。2022年，DEKRA德凱營業總額超過37億歐元，業務遍佈世界各大洲60多個國家和地區，逾48,000名員工致力於為路途中、工作中以及居家中的安全提供獨立的專家服務。這些服務包含：車輛檢測、理賠與專家評估、產品測試與認證、工業檢測、審核、培訓及臨時雇傭。2025年DEKRA德凱將迎來成立100周年，其願景是 「我們致力於成為安全與可持續發展世界裡的全球合作夥伴」。2022年，DEKRA德凱再次榮獲EcoVadis鉑金等級，位列前1%的可持續發展公司之列。

