德凱集團併購安華聯網 鞏固亞太市場 全球物聯網資安合規強助攻

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 物聯網資安合規解決方案的國際領導廠商安華聯網科技(Onward Security)，宣布成為 DEKRA 德凱集團成員，DEKRA德凱是世界知名的協力廠商專業檢驗檢測認證機構。通過收購安華聯網，DEKRA德凱拓展認證和研發能量；共同為全球的汽車、醫療、工業和消費性物聯網產業中，快速增長的網路安全領域，提供最完整的資安合規解決方案。
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.