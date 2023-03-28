Arizona Solar Giants PE Solar and Sun Valley Solar Solutions Unite, Revolutionizing the State's Clean Energy Landscape

PE Solar's team standing next to Sun Valley Solar Solution's team.
CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PE Solar and Sun Valley Solar Solutions, two of the nation's leading solar energy contractors, have entered an agreement to merge. This game move will unite two pioneering industry powerhouses with a combined experience of over 30, accelerating their shared vision of a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.
“Climate change and a growing demand for energy independence are fueling a massive shift toward renewables on a global scale,” said Russ Patzer, CEO of Sun Valley Solar Solutions. "The next-generation energy ecosystem begins with solar and batteries, already delivering round-the-clock security to homes and businesses alike. As technology advances, it’s more important than ever that customers have access to informed and honest technical resources. Pure Energy shares our commitment to this mission.”
Ryan Saffarini, CEO of PE Solar, added, "This merger represents a pivotal moment in Arizona's solar energy history. Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to offer unrivaled renewable energy solutions and support for our valued customers while expanding our reach and impact on the environment."
The two companies have long enjoyed a fruitful partnership, having collaborated on more than 1,700 installations throughout Arizona. Together, the companies represent a combined footprint of more than 15,000 commercial and residential solar projects, or 171MW, spread across Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and North Carolina.
The merger will immediately result in an expanded product portfolio that includes residential and commercial solar, energy storage, home insulation, high-efficiency water heating, and pool pumps. Current customers will benefit from dramatically expanded service and technical support resources. These support resources also extended to customers of both companies and any Arizona solar customers seeking highly-qualified technical support for their system. Purchasing power will also increase, allowing the company to hedge against inflationary pricing pressures while reducing lead times and enabling quick access to the latest technologies. Existing PE Solar and Sun Valley Solar Solutions warranties will continue to be honored.
The combined company will be headquartered in Chandler, with Sun Valley Solar Solutions Founder and CEO Russ Patzer continuing as post-merger CEO. PE Solar CEO Ryan Saffrini will become the CTO of the new organization.
Initially, Sun Valley Solar Solutions and PE Solar will continue as separate brands in Arizona, with a longer-term goal of uniting under the Sun Valley Solar Solutions brand. Florida and North Carolina operations will continue under the PE Solar brand. Additional geographic expansion is planned later.
“We are coming together after a period of exponential growth at both companies," concluded Patzer. "It's very exciting to begin this next phase on such solid footing with like-minded colleagues who share our passion for innovation and unwavering commitment to customer service. I’m looking forward to accelerating the growth of clean, renewable energy across the US."
Pure Energy “PE Solar”
Sales & Project Management: 480-264-0690
Service: 480-264-0690
Sun Valley Solar Solutions
Sales & Project Management: 480-689-5000
Service: 480-689-5050
About PE Solar:
PE Solar is a foremost residential solar company in the nation, dedicated to helping homeowners transition to clean, renewable energy. With an exceptional team of professionals spanning Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina, PE Solar is steadfastly committed to reducing utility companies' carbon footprint from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.pesolar.com.
About Sun Valley Solar Solutions:
Since 2006, Sun Valley Solar Solutions has been helping Arizona homeowners and businesses turn the state's most abundant natural resource into immediate savings and a cleaner tomorrow. The company is accredited as a SunPower Dealer by SunPower Corp., holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, has won the Angie’s List Super Service Award five times, and was ranked #1 Solar Installer by Ranking Arizona – The Best of Arizona Business. Sun Valley Solar Solutions is NABCEP-certified and a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association, AMICUS, the Electric League of Arizona, the U.S. Green Building Council, and LOCAL FIRST. For more information, visit www.sunvalleysolar.com.
