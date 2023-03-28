Clark Atlanta University set to host the 14th Annual Spirit of Greatness

The traditional gala raises thousands of dollars for programs and scholarships for students matriculating through Clark Atlanta University.
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association host the 14th Annual Spirit of Greatness Gala Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Southern Exchange Ballroom, 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.
The event is organized to raise funds for scholarships and programs for Clark Atlanta University students matriculating through Clark Atlanta University. This is one of CAU and the CAU Alumni Association’s signature events that has raised more than 1.5 million dollars for students.
“The Spirit of Greatness Gala is uniquely designed to highlight the accomplishments of our most cherished alumni. During the star-studded evening, our alumni are able to directly connect with and significantly impact the lives of our current students. It is the intersection of these two vitally important groups, current students and alumni, that enhances the transformational educational experience offered by Clark Atlanta University while at the same time amplifying our legacy,” says Dr. Lorri L. Saddler, Vice President, Alumni Relations and Engagement.
This year’s hosts are two notable alumni, OWN network’s “Belle Collective” personality Aikisha Holly Colon and V-103 Radio Personality Osei Kweku, best known as "Osei The Dark Secret." Alumni Pinky Cole and Mr. & Mrs. Rick and Kesha Robinson serve as this year’s honorary co-chairs.
The Thomas W. Cole Jr. Legacy Award and Pathway to Excellence Award honorees are an outstanding group of people. They are:
• Raymond “Tweet” Williams
• Helen Smith Price
• Janis Parker Pressley
• Sherry Martin
• Beta Psi Foundation
The gala will end with an after-party featuring CAU alum DJ Mars. The 2023 Spirit of Greatness sponsors include: Coca-Cola, NASCAR, Cisco, Slutty Vegan, Shani Brooks Law (CAU Alum), Amazon, Clear Spring Health, Andrew and Carolyn Young, Rick & Kesha Robinson, Transforming Faith, The Mattis Group, The Holly Foundation, Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, and Shaunte Norris.
Media Partner is WVEE / WAOK Atlanta.
To learn more about The Spirit of Greatness Gala, visit our website at www.cau.edu.
About Clark Atlanta University: Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transforms the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.
Jolene Butts Freeman
Clark Atlanta University
+1 404-456-8371 email us here
You just read:
Clark Atlanta University set to host the 14th Annual Spirit of Greatness
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jolene Butts Freeman
Clark Atlanta University
+1 404-456-8371
email us here