Ticket Jungle Introduces New Onsite Search Engine to Help Fans Find Lower Priced Tickets

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ticket Jungle, a Cincinnati based business, is proud to announce the launch of its new ticket marketplace search engine on TicketJungle.com. The search engine will help ensure fans not only in Cincinnati but also across The United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe find and purchase lower priced tickets to all concerts, sports and events.
The new search engine is designed to make it easier for fans to find the best deals, prices and value on concerts, sports and event tickets especially in the ever changing economy. It allows users to search for tickets by performer, team, price, venue, date, and more. The search engine will also provide users with detailed information about the event, including seating charts, maps, and more regardless of the fans location or the events location, local, regional or nationwide. All Ticket Jungle marketplace electronic tickets are verified, guaranteed authentic, secure payments and include fast, secure email delivery.
“We are excited to launch this new comprehensive ticket search engine for the fans,” said Ticket Jungle President, Sean O'Connor. “We understand how important it is for fans everywhere to find the best prices and value on their entertainment costs and not be limited on choices on where to purchase tickets. Now all concerts, sports teams, performers, artists, and millions of verified authentic tickets are one click away and at amazing low prices.”
Ticket Jungle is a small marketplace business competing in a very competitive billion dollar ticket industry. Ironically, this gives Ticket Jungle the unique ability and flexibility to directly present fans more value and savings on millions of authentic tickets available in the ticket marketplace everyday.
The ticket search engine is now available on TicketJungle.com and is free to use. Fans can search for savings on tickets to concerts, sports, and events not only in Cincinnati but all across The United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.
For more information about Ticket Jungle and its new search engine, please visit www.ticketjungle.com.
