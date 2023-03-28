iRevo Announces Aldo Call Agent Platform to Enable Audio/Video Calling from Websites, Enterprise Apps & Custom Workflows

Sunnyvale, California. March 28, 2023. -- iRevo Multimedia, Inc. Aldo lets you add audio & video calling capabilities with embed code, no software to write.
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, US, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iRevo Multimedia, Inc. CEO Dhimant Bhayani explained evolution of Aldo, “After successful launch at Infocomm 2021 of Aldo calling integration with iRevo Digital Signage (iDS) software to build kiosks with audio/video calling, we focused on enhancing Aldo for use with third party websites and software as an embeddable component.” Dhimant said. “This effort led to building Aldo Call Agent platform that goes far beyond providing audio / video calling. ACA platform has evolved to support use cases like customer onboarding workflow, premium support, and remote brand specialist product for engaging customers online and in retail, via QR code.
Aldo Call Agent platform is built using the industry standard communications and security protocols and runs in all popular desktop and cellphone browsers, requiring no plug-ins and no app downloads. iRevo provides white-glove on-boarding where you fill out a form and we send you a custom Java Script embed code to use on your websites, e-commerce applications, etc. Aldo Audio / Video calling embed code is tested to work on major software platforms like WordPress, Wix, Shopify, HubSpot, etc. and like Zendesk, Salesforce, Service Max, and more. A QR Code generation and management module along with customizable “Caller ID” API delivers a seamless user and agent experience with your existing contact center platforms.
Application users and website visitors can start with an audio or a video call or a chat session. A chat session can be upgraded to an audio or a video call by agent granting the permissions. During the call, agent or visitor can share his/her screen and transfer the files. There is an option to record, chat, audio or video as well as assigning a ticket number to a call recordings to match the ticker number from a third party contact center application. Enterprise version adds admin console for creating and managing multiple agents, call analytics, ability to invite a third person (supervisor/specialist) in the call and more.
While the Aldo Call Agent platform can be used almost anywhere on a website, enterprise applications and digital workflows, some use cases are as below.
• Engaging website visitors for e-Commerce, live selling, pre-sales activities and support
• Enabling collaboration in web applications
• Premium Support from website or via QR code on products
• Omni-channel customer engagement on website or QR code on products
According to Bhayani, “We believe that the businesses are ready to bring better communication capabilities to increase customer acquisition, satisfaction and revenue growth. Aldo Call Agent platform augments customers’ existing deployment to provide these newer capabilities with simplicity and cost effectively.”
The Aldo Call Agent is available via three subscription plans: Essential, Premium and Enterprise and pricing starts at under $10/month for unmetered use. For more information, please visit https://aca.irevomm.com
EDITORS: For access to Aldo software for review or interview requests, please contact:
Dhimant Bhayani | Tel: +1 408-569-7404 | Email: dbhayani@irevomm.com
Media Contact: marketing@irevomm.com
Dhimant N Bhayani
iRevo Multimedia, Inc.
+ +1 408-330-0917 email us here
