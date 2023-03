Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market will hit USD 26,058.89 Thousand by 2025 | At a CAGR of 17.4%

Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market

The Vietnam ERP for retailers market size has been growing at a rapid rate and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes and rise in demand for role-based security have spurred the growth of Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market.

On the other hand, high investment cost, maintenance crunches, and inadequate flexibility have happened to restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rush in the adoption of ERP among small as well as medium retailers, and the arrival of cloud-based ERP have created lucrative opportunities in the segment throughout the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market garnered 7.2 million in 2017 and is expected to $26.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of top impacting factors, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, key segments, and competitive intelligence.

By application, the inventory management segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the period. The fact that this ERP is highly used among retailers to effectively manage inventory levels for ensuring the constant flow of units into and out of an existing inventory has fueled the growth.

Based on the deployment model, the large retailer's segment held the lion share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market. An increase in the adoption of ERP among the retail industry in Vietnam in order to enhance business efficiencies and transparency has driven the market.

Based on the component, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate all through 2018-2025. This is due to the rising demand for ERP software among retailers to enhance consumer satisfaction and the operational efficiency of their businesses.

Leading market players active in the global Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market include Exact, Deskera, IBM Corporation, Infor, The Sage Group plc, SAP SE, Plex Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Epicor Software Corporation. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position and sustain in the industry.

Key Benefits for Vietnam ERP For Retailers Market:

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the Vietnam ERP for retailers market trends along with future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current Vietnam ERP for retailers market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Vietnam ERP for retailers market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

