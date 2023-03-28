PDSVISION US Acquires Boston Engineering’s PTC Reseller Business Unit

Effective Dec 29, PDSVISION took over all of Boston Engineering’s PTC software sales & maintenance along with their PTC software consulting services team.
The addition of the talented Boston Engineering team and strong customer base deepens our commitment to the PTC platform and expands our presence in the Northeast.”
— Brian Bezdek, Managing Director, PDSVISION US
FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PDSVISION US Inc., a platinum reseller of PTC CAD, PLM, AR, and IoT software, services, and training, has entered into a partnership and asset acquisition agreement with Massachusetts-based PTC reseller Boston Engineering. The acquisition was effective December 29, when PDSVISION took over all of Boston Engineering’s PTC software license, maintenance, and subscription sales, along with their PTC software implementation and consulting services team.
The sale of the PTC business allows Boston Engineering to focus on its core business of product development and engineering consulting services. With access to PDSVISION’s comprehensive product development solutions, former Boston Engineering PTC customers will now be supported by PDSVISION’s global team which offers complete simulation packages that combine industry-leading software solutions from PTC, Ansys and others; technical support; and professional training.
“We are very excited that PDSVISION US, Inc. has acquired the PTC business unit from Boston Engineering. We believe this will have an immediate, positive impact on customer satisfaction, recurring revenue, and new software growth as PDSVISION US, Inc. continues to heavily invest in these three areas,” said Stuart Heavyside, Channel Chief, PTC. “Congratulations to the PDSVISION team, and PTC looks forward to working with you for continued success and growth.”
PDSVISION US combines CAD, PLM, IoT, and Industry 4.0 software and services for the engineering and manufacturing industries. With this acquisition of the Boston Engineering PTC Reseller business, PDSVISION US furthers its dedication to the PTC platform and building upon its long history as a PTC services provider. The acquisition expands PDSVISION US’s presence in Massachusetts and the surrounding states.
PDSVISION US is a leading global digital transformation solution provider and a trusted long-time business partner of PTC and part of the PDSVISION Group of companies, which is headquartered in Sweden with operations in Finland, Denmark, Norway, Germany, United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, India, Singapore, and the USA.
PDSVISION US provides turnkey consulting and project implementation services for manufacturing companies using leading PLM/MCAD software in the market. The company provides PLM, MCAD, advisory, and engineering consulting services to worldwide businesses of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.
“The addition of the talented Boston Engineering team and strong customer base deepens our commitment to the PTC platform and expands our presence in the Northeast, “said Brian Bezdek, Managing Director for PDSVISION North America. “It is another step toward our goal for PDSVISION to be the preeminent PTC partner in North America and globally.”
About Boston Engineering
Boston Engineering provides product design and engineering consulting from concept development through commercialization. The company specializes in solving complex challenges in defense and security, medical devices, and commercial industries. Founded in 1995, Boston Engineering is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., and is online at www.boston-engineering.com.
About PDSVISION US
PDSVISION US is a PTC Global Systems Integration Alliance Partner, Authorized Training Partner, and a Platinum value-added reseller of PTC’s digital transformation solutions, along with training, consulting, and support. PDSVISION US specializes in CAD, PLM, AR, IoT, and Industry 4.0 software and services to the engineering and manufacturing industries. The company provides a full spectrum of services including business transformation and best practices, process consulting, PLM/ALM/SLM strategy and roadmap, scoping and implementation services, legacy systems migration, custom enhancements, enterprise systems integration, enterprise architecture sizing, and infrastructure systems support. For more information, please visit www.pdsvision.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shari Wiest
PDSVISION US Inc
shari.wiest@pdsvision.com