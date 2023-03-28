Automotive Defense Specialists Announce New Content on Finding a 'SMOG Check Lawyer' in California

Automotive Defense Specialists announces a new post about finding a good lawyer for SMOG check issues.
Most people need a car in California to get around, so when it's time for a smog test, they need someone to handle it fast.”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of attorneys representing SMOG shops, auto repair technicians, and owners against California's Bureau of Automotive Repair at https://automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce a new post on finding a specialized lawyer for 'SMOG check' issues. The post is focused not on the needs of consumers, but rather on the needs of technicians and SMOG shop owners who are having a conflict with the state regulatory agency for SMOG issues.
"Most people need a car in California to get around, so when it's time for a smog test, they need someone to handle it fast. Local smog testing and auto repair shops provide quick, professional service so folks can get back to work," explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "We are committed to providing the same level of professional service to these businesses when they need a lawyer to defend their interests against the California Bureau of Auto Repair."
Here is background on this release. SMOG testing stations are in business to monitor car emissions in compliance with California Air Resources Board (https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/) standards. It might be a surprise if an auto repair shop receives a so-called "STAR suspension letter" or other type of regulatory communication from the state regulatory agency.
Interested persons can learn more about lead attorney William Ferreira at (https://automotivedefense.com/about/williamferreira/). Automotive Defense Attorneys have offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, but service technicians and repair shops from Eureka to San Diego, Truckee to Santa Monica, and every other community in the "Golden State."
THE SMOG CHECK INDUSTRY COMES WITH REGULATIONS
Here is the background on this release. Californians must have automobiles pass emissions tests every other year as part of the car registration process. If a trustworthy smog technician receives a regulatory issue from the Bureau of Automotive Repair, however, it could create a chain of problems. The auto repair technician may need time away from work to manage the issue in court. If a STAR certification (https://www.bar.ca.gov/star/certification) is invalidated, the result can impact car owners who rely on the shop for regular support. A leading smog check lawyer can help handle regulatory issues and fight the Bureau of Auto Repair as needed.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, suspensions, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
Tel. (415) 392-2886
