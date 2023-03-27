New Crypto Platform ProperT Launches Airdrop to reward early adopters of its facilitation ecosystem

The innovative platform enables people to buy real estate with its tokens.

After much anticipation, ProperT Token, a leading crypto ecosystem that allows users to purchase goods and services with its native token, is proud to announce the launch of their new airdrops program.

Users can now earn free tokens simply by signing up and participating in various easy-to-do activities, such as referring friends, following the platform's social media accounts, and more.

The move has generated a lot of buzz in the crypto community, with thousands of users already signed up. Talking to the media, a representative for the company said, "We're excited to launch our airdrops program to help raise awareness about this innovative ecosystem. Our platform is dedicated to making transactions as seamless as possible in the modern digital age, and this Airdrop is part of that larger vision. We want to create a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem that provides all stakeholders in the real estate sector with a valuable and rewarding experience."

The ecosystem will help open up a new wave of buyers in the American market. Crypto enthusiasts will no longer have to liquidate their crypto accounts and go through the time-consuming and expensive banking system to make purchases. With the ProperT tokens, they can now buy any good or service, including real estate, as well as invest in commercial goods and services to build their own real passive income empires. Additionally, users also get a 5% token-back reward on their investments.

The platform has partnered with ForumPay enabling users to buy a home or property using ProperT (PROPT) across the country through a supported title company or mortgage lender. He went on to add "We designed the whole ecosystem to be as seamless and hassle-free as possible. With ProperT token, real estate investors will be able to harness the benefits of this technology. Crypto owners will be able to buy and sell real estate properties with ease and at a reduced cost, and with greater transparency. We hope people will take advantage of the Airdrops and sign up to experience the benefits of blockchain-powered investing in tangible assets”.

People interested to learn more about the token can visit the website to read the whitepaper.

They can also sign up for the ProperT Airdrop program and start investing in real estate: https://getpropert.com.

