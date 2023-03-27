Female Entrepreneur Sierra Sterling's "Miss Money Maker: Learn From My Mistakes" Inspires Women to Claim Financial Freedom

All-new tell-all book offers insightful, jam-packed tips and strategies for creating thriving businesses while avoiding common pitfalls as an entrepreneur

In her decade of being a female entrepreneur, Sierra Sterling has been met with challenges and obstacles that she’s overcome with intuition, creativity, and perseverance. Now, she’s helping other female entrepreneurs achieve more and build thriving businesses with the release of her new book ‘Miss Money Maker: Learn From My Mistakes’.

Statistics show that women own 13 million businesses in the United States, which equates to 42% of all businesses. Not only is there a gender gap in entrepreneurship, but there is a glaring wage gap: women earn an average of 82% of what their men colleagues earn. Those are just a few examples of inequity when it comes to being a woman, but Sierra has proven how entrepreneurship can even the income gap. She has built successful businesses, despite being met with difficulties along the way.

‘Miss Money Maker: Learn From My Mistakes’ is a powerful, strategy-rich resource chock full of dos and don’ts. Sierra shares her own unique experiences, including the mistakes she’s made along the way, in a single book that guides readers through the world of entrepreneurship. Sierra shares seven essential steps towards financial independence that she wishes she would have known before beginning her own journey as an entrepreneur. Sierra frequently re-reads her own book to anchor herself throughout her ongoing entrepreneurial journey, recognizing that everyone benefits from reminders of essential tips and strategies, regardless of their level of experience.

Many women feel the urge to begin a business as a way to reach financial independence, but the learning curve can be brutal. Sierra incurred this in her early years as an entrepreneur, and while she had to learn how to run thriving businesses the hard way, she is dedicated to helping other women hit the ground running with building profitable businesses.

Whether readers are considering monetizing a product or a service, they can find immensely helpful keys for unlocking the door to business success within ‘Miss Money Maker: Learn From My Mistakes’. Learn more by visiting https://themissmoneymaker.com/, where you can read the introduction for free, or visiting the ‘Miss Money Maker: Learn From My Mistakes’ Amazon page.

