The tech sector is facing a monumental shift as some of the world's biggest tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Facebook announce massive job cuts in response to the current economic downturn.

Dubai, U.A.E. - March 27, 2023 - These are unprecedented times and the effect on the largest companies in the world should not be underestimated. Microsoft has cut 10,000 jobs, Google 12,000, Amazon 18,000, and Facebook 11,000. Wall Street analyst Dan Ives has attributed the spending habits of these companies to those of 1980s rock stars and believes the companies are now having to cut costs in non-strategic areas.

The job cuts signal a major shift in the tech industry, as these firms are reacting to the economic reality of the pandemic by resetting and preparing for the future. Microsoft is investing heavily in artificial intelligence research, and Apple is looking to make more technology in-house. This news has caused some to feel that big tech is in trouble, as the total number of job cuts from these companies has risen to over 200,000 in just over a year.

The reasons for the job cuts include over-recruitment during the peak of the pandemic, poor future planning, and a deteriorating economic climate. Companies in Ireland at the unicorn growth stage have also had to pull back on recent hiring plans due to the current crisis in the economy. The future of the tech sector is uncertain, as there are concerns that big tech companies could lose their dominance and regulators could step in to split them up. Follow this story here.

There are also ethical considerations around the implementation of AI, as the technology is becoming increasingly important in the tech industry. Golden Brokers is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Tradematics, is the world’s first 1st broker powered by AI, thus the world's first broker powered by artificial intelligence.

They have the ability to analyze tens of thousands of data directly from the market, which benefits daily trading. Tradematics offers more than 1,500 trading instruments such as forex, stock indices, equities, and commodities. They provide support in local languages 24/5. and have a fast and intuitive mobile app for mobile traders. For users who prefer desktop trading, they have MT5 platform.

The world’s largest and most liquid markets should not be reserved for the rich and famous. Golden Brokers Ltd. enables professional and individual traders alike to gain access to the same trading opportunities as high-stakes experienced investors have always had access too.

Golden Brokers is easily one of the world’s leading brokers. Their focus is on modern financial instruments and online trading platforms. They were awarded two prizes at the Forex Traders Summit, taking place in February 2022 in Dubai. According to the survey of investors, the Forex Traders Summit organizer chose Golden Brokers as the company with Best Customer Service and, at the same time, awarded Golden Brokers with the Fast Growing Forex Broker prize.

