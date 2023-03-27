PDF.co Announces Enhanced Pay-as-you-go Features and User-Controlled Data Encryption for All Plans

PDF.co improves pay-as-you-go capabilities and adds user-controlled data encryption to all plans, offering enhanced security and flexibility to users.
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout d/b/a PDF.co, a leading provider of APIs, solutions, and on-premise tools for automated data extraction, has announced the latest update to their PDF.co platform.
PDF.co team is thrilled to announce a significant update to PDF.co, making our platform more accessible and convenient for users across all plans. This update allows users to enjoy a true pay-as-you-go experience, with no subscription required for storing multiple templates or using user-controlled data encryption.
Key features of the update include:
• User-controlled data encryption and decryption are now available for all plans, including Pay-as-you-go.
• No subscription plan is required for managing multiple HTML templates, document parser templates, and stored files. Users can have as many as they need, with each template or file consuming 1 credit per day.
• User-controlled data encryption costs an additional 2 credits per page.
• User-controlled data decryption costs an additional 2 credits per page.
• To accommodate these changes, all paid subscription plans have been adjusted to provide +20% more credits for our valued customers.
PDF.co team is confident that these enhancements will provide an improved user experience and greater flexibility for all PDF.co users. More about this update is available on the website.
PDF.co is a powerful API platform designed for PDF, barcode, data extraction, and transformation tasks, boasting over 3000 integrations with popular automation platforms. It is useful for individuals and businesses seeking to automate their document-related workflows, improve the efficiency of their PDF editing tasks, and streamline data extraction and entry processes. It offers unparalleled power and flexibility and is definitely worth exploring.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND FULLY AUTOMATED PDF MANIPULATION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR A PLUGIN.
PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform, offering users a comprehensive set of features and tools for automating their document-related workflows. Additionally, PDF.co can be seamlessly integrated with a range of popular platforms and tools, including Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, and Automation Anywhere, making it easy to incorporate PDF.co into your existing workflows.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
Since 2006, ByteScout has been a leading provider of data extraction solutions, catering to companies of all sizes across various industries, including Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking. Their offerings include on-demand API, Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise SDKs, providing a range of options for businesses looking to automate their data extraction processes.
In addition to these offerings, ByteScout also provides on-premise solutions for enterprise customers, ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing. This commitment to data security and privacy has made ByteScout a trusted partner for businesses looking to automate their document-related workflows while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Media Relations
ByteScout d/b/a PDF.co
+1 888-908-2357
email us here