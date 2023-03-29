East Alabama Home Inspectors Launches Full Spectrum Home Inspections in the Chattahoochee River Valley Region

East Alabama Home Inspectors Offers Inspection Services Focused on Client & Family Health, and Safety, & Expensive Repair Items that Standard Inspections Miss
COLUMBUS, GA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- East Alabama Home Inspectors (EAHI) is thrilled to introduce its latest service, Full Spectrum Home Inspections, which offers a comprehensive range of home inspection services in the Chattahoochee Valley Region, including Columbus, Phenix City, Smiths Station, Salem, Pine Mountain, Ft. Mitchell, Seale, Lake Harding, and Valley. EAHI is dedicated to prioritizing its clients' health and safety by offering a wide range of services that include accessibility surveys, indoor air quality surveys, mold testing, radon testing, VOC testing, and asbestos testing, which traditional inspection services may overlook.
EAHI aims to provide its clients with a reliable and experienced inspector who looks out for their best interests. Their Full Spectrum Home Inspections go beyond the basics of traditional inspections, providing services such as infrared inspection, sewer scope inspection, and chimney flue inspection, which offer valuable insights into the home's systems and potential health hazards that could affect the occupants.
Clients who opt for EAHI's Full Spectrum Home Inspections enjoy numerous benefits. They avoid costly health problems by being informed about the true condition of the home, as well as costly repairs related to sewer lines, septic tanks, and chimneys that could have been negotiated. EAHI provides a host of industry-leading warranties, including a $100,000 1year structural warranty, a 5-year roof leak warranty, a 125-day Home warranty Plus, a 125-day Mold Guard for visible mold, a 6-month termite warranty, a 1-year sewer guard warranty, and a recall check on appliances, ensuring an exceptional level of protection that is unmatched in the industry.
EAHI strives to make its clients' lives easier by providing additional concierge services, such as utility transfers, ensuring a seamless and stress-free move into their new home. With certified inspection experts and certified master inspectors, EAHI offers the highest quality inspection possible, backed by its excellent reputation for providing reliable, detailed reports, and expert advice.
In conclusion, East Alabama Home Inspectors is committed to offering comprehensive Full Spectrum Home Inspections that prioritize the health and safety of its clients in the Chattahoochee Valley Region. With a focus on providing reliable and experienced inspectors, industry-leading warranties, and additional concierge services, EAHI is the go-to choice for home inspections in the area.
