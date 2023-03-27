Mayor Wu Announces Events in Remembrance of the 2013 Boston Marathon

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) today announced two One Boston Day remembrance events on Boylston Street planned for April 15, 2023 to honor the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon. Additionally, more than a dozen One Boston Day volunteer events will be hosted by City departments and neighborhood organizations in recognition of our City’s spirit of care for one another in response to the tragic events of April 15, 2013. Residents are encouraged to participate in one of these acts of service or take part in their own act of kindness. One Boston Day volunteer events are being held Citywide and a full list is on boston.gov/one-boston.

“Every year we come together on One Boston Day to remember the courage, strength, and resilience shown by our City’s people in 2013,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we mark ten years, we will gather together in community on April 15 to remember the lives that were lost, the many injured, and the spirit of humanity displayed that day. As we honor those forever impacted, people in all corners of our City will be giving back in a number of ways and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

The City of Boston and the B.A.A. will honor the day with two remembrance events on Boylston Street on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The first will be an early morning private gathering and wreath laying at the memorial sites for the families who lost loved ones at the 2013 Boston Marathon. Honor guards, including the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Boston Emergency Medical Services, and Suffolk County Sheriff Department’s Honor Guards, will be present at the memorial sites throughout the day. After the B.A.A. 5K race, the City will open Boylston Street between Dartmouth and Fairfield Streets for members of the public to visit the memorial sites.

At 2:30 p.m., the public is invited to join members of the One Fund Community, Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Wu, first responders, hospital leaders, B.A.A. leadership, and local running groups at the Boston Marathon Finish Line for a dedication of a new commemorative finish line, the ringing of bells, and the unveiling of a One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street.

WCVB will be the pool television camera for the morning gathering on Boylston Street. The B.A.A. will provide an on-street pool camera tv feed for the 2:30 p.m. remembrance, but media will be able to film this afternoon event in other designated areas. More detailed media guidelines will be sent closer to April 15.

“As One Boston Day approaches, we continue to honor the strength and resilience of our community,” said Jack Fleming, B.A.A. President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year, our theme for the Boston Marathon is oneBOSTON, symbolizing the unity and spirit witnessed after April 15, 2013. This year, we will gather on Boylston Street as one with the City of Boston and runners from around the world in reflection and remembrance.”

Mayor Wu made a call to action last month for City departments and local organizations to register their One Boston Day acts of service events on boston.gov/one-boston. Many organizations including hospitals, neighborhood civic groups, and City of Boston departments are hosting service events in honor of One Boston Day, and are open to the public to volunteer. Service events range from a shoe drive held by Cradles to Crayons, Parkway Running Club, and West Roxbury Main Streets; to a Dorchester neighborhood cleanup hosted by Columbia-Savin Hill Civic Association & John Hancock Investment Management. A full list is available on boston.gov/one-boston and will be updated as more volunteer opportunities are submitted.

"This time of year evokes a strong emotion for so many of us across the City and the people touched by the tragedy ten years ago. But the most prevailing one is that Boston is indeed strong, and that our communities show up for each other in times of need,” said Jacob Robinson, West Roxbury Main Streets Executive Director. “Over the course of the pandemic, we've seen the same mentality and resilience throughout Boston's neighborhoods and Main Streets districts. It's that spirit which is so important to admire and keep aflame. We're honored to participate in the One Boston Day volunteer event with Mayor Wu, the City of Boston, Parkway Running Club, and the many other groups and individuals coming together on Saturday, April 15."

“Cradles to Crayons is committed to making life better for children by providing the essentials they need. We are grateful to partner with West Roxbury Main Streets and the Parkway Running Club to collect new and gently used sneakers as part of the One Boston Day events,” said Aubrey Henderson, Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts. “What better way to celebrate our community’s resilience, generosity and strength, than by giving back to help others.”

“That day on April 15, 2013 uprooted our community in many ways but Boston united in strength. Since that day, our communities have continued to come together and give back in their own way to bring people a sense of purpose as reinforced with the Martin Richard Foundation,” said Desmond Rohan, Board member of Columbia-Savin Hill Civic Association. “The feeling of giving back in whatever way is a fulfilling feeling for anyone. It’s also a great way to know your community and its citizens. Boston needs a little love after the winter months and our event of a community cleanup will make our neighborhood shine a little more as we head toward spring.”

Groups interested in registering their events can continue to do so here. Mayor Wu is also encouraging Boston residents to take part in their own individual acts of kindness, including those on the 2023 One Boston Day Acts of Kindness Checklist. Examples from the checklist range from buying a cup of coffee for a stranger to donating blood. Like in years past, people are welcome to share their reflections and acts of service plans for One Boston Day on social media with the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

More on One Boston Day can be found at boston.gov/one-boston.