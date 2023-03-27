China Automotive Gesture Interaction Development Research Report 2022-2023: Installations Skyrocket by 315.6% Year-on-Year

There were 2,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,033 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Gesture Interaction Development Research Report, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vehicle gesture interaction research: in 2022, the installations rocketed by 315.6% year on year.
China Automotive Gesture Interaction Development Research Report, 2022-2023 analyzes and studies four aspects: gesture interaction technology, benchmarking vehicle gesture interaction solutions, gesture interaction industry chain, and gesture interaction solution providers.
1. In 2022, the installations of vehicle gesture recognition functions soared by 315.6% on an annual basis.
Accompanied by iterative upgrade of intelligent cockpit technology, cockpit services are evolving from passive intelligence to active intelligence, and the human-computer interaction mode is also shifting from single-modal to multi-modal interaction. In this trend, vehicle gesture interaction functions enjoy a boom. In 2022, gesture recognition (standard configuration) was installed in 427,000 passenger cars in China, a year-on-year spurt of 315.6%, with installation rate up to 2.1%, 1.6 percentage points higher than 2021.
By brand, in 2022 Changan Automobile boasted the highest gesture recognition installation rate, up to 33.0%, 13.1 percentage points higher than 2021. In terms of models, in 2022, Changan Automobile had a total of 6 models (e.g., UNI-V, CS75 and UNI-K) equipped with gesture recognition as a standard configuration, 5 models more than in 2021.
The gesture recognition feature of Changan UNI-K adopts a 3D ToF solution, enabling such functions as song switch and navigation activation. The specific gestures are: swipe the palm horizontally to left/right for playing the previous/next song; make a finger heart for navigating back home; thumb up for navigating to the workplace.
2. The control scope of gesture recognition is extending from software to hardware, and from the inside to the outside of cars.
As gesture interaction technology gains popularity and finds application in ever more scenarios, vehicle gesture interaction also springs up. At present, automakers are working hard on layout of cockpit interaction functions. Gesture controlled functions have increased from initially in-vehicle infotainment system features (e.g., phone call, media volume and navigation), to body hardware and safety systems (e.g., windows/sunroof/sunshades, doors, and driving).
In addition, manufacturers also make efforts to develop exterior gesture control technology. One example is WEY Mocha that has allowed for gesture control over ignition, forward/backward movement, stop, and flameout outside the car. In the future, gesture recognition will no longer be limited to occupants, and will gradually cover actions of passers-by outside the car, for instance, recognizing command gestures of traffic police on road or gestures made by cyclists around the car.
3. Six gesture recognition technology routes.
From the perspective of technology route, gesture recognition technologies are led by 3D camera based structured light, ToF, stereo imaging, radar-based millimeter wave, ultrasonics, and bioelectricity-based myoelectricity.
In current stage, 3D camera based gesture sensing prevails among vehicle gesture recognition technology routes. The technology route consists of 3D camera and control unit. Composed of camera, infrared LED and sensor, the 3D camera is used to capture hand movements, and then recognize the type of gestures via corresponding image processing algorithms and issue relevant instructions. The 3D camera based technology route can be subdivided into structured light, ToF and stereo vision.
1. Structured light technology refers to a solution where the light with coded information is projected onto the human body, the infrared sensor collects the reflected structural pattern, and finally the processor builds a 3D model. With benefits of mature hardware, high recognition accuracy and high resolution, it is applicable to close-range scenarios within 10 meters. The gesture recognition carried by Neta S rolled out in July 2022 is a structured light solution.
The in-cabin gesture recognition sensor of Neta S is located above the interior rearview mirror. It can recognize 6 gestures, including:
2. ToF technology, namely, time-of-flight (ToF) based ranging, is enabled with 3D images constructed by the underlying photosensitive elements. It can obtain effective and real-time depth information within 5 meters. With the applicability to a wider range of scenarios, it acquires effective depth of field information regardless of whether the ambient light is strong (e.g., sunlight) or weak. The gesture recognition solutions installed in production models like BMW iX, Li Auto L9 and new ARCFOX ?S HI Edition are all ToF solutions.
The in-cabin gesture recognition sensor of BMW iX lies at the dome light above the center console screen. It can recognize 8 gestures, including:
To ensure gesture recognition and control by occupants, Li Auto L9 has gesture recognition sensors installed in the fore cabin and rear cabin. The fore cabin sensor is located above the interior rearview mirror, and the rear one lies above the rear entertainment screen.
The fore cabin sensor can recognize 2 gestures, including:
The rear cabin sensor can recognize 7 gestures, including:
3. Stereo imaging technology based on the parallax principle is enabled with 3D geometric information of objects that is obtained from multiple images. This technology is a cost-effective solution posing low requirements for hardware and needing no additional special device. The gesture recognition solution carried by the Mercedes-Benz EQS launched in May 2022 is a stereo imaging solution.
The in-cabin gesture recognition sensor of Mercedes-Benz EQS is located at the reading light on the roof, and can recognize 3 gestures, including:
Currently gesture recognition technologies such as radar-based millimeter wave, ultrasonics, and bioelectricity-based myoelectricity have yet to be used widely in in-cabin gesture recognition functions. Compared with conventional vision-based gesture recognition, these technologies still have some limitations and pose challenges.
1. Radar is a radio wave sensor that enables accurate detection of the position and movements of hands even in the presence of obstacles.
In 2020, Ainstein, the American subsidiary of Muniu Technology, together with ADAC Automotive established a joint venture brand - RADAC. At the CES 2020, Ainstein introduced a radar-based vehicle gesture recognition solution. The gesture recognition sensor in this solution lies on the top of the tailgate, allowing users to open the door by swiping hand to left and right.
2. Ultrasonic radar. In February 2020, DS showcased the Aero Sport Lounge concept car at the Geneva International Motor Show. Integrating Leap Motion and Ultrahaptics technologies, this car can easily recognize and understand every gesture made by occupants, and give haptic feedback to them through the stereo ultrasonic waves emitted by the micro-speaker.
The in-cabin gesture recognition and ultrasonic feedback sensor of DS Aero Sport Lounge is located at the center armrest of the car, and can recognize 5 gestures, including:
3. Bioelectricity refers to the electric signals generated by human muscular movements. Bioelectric sensors can recognize gestures and movements by measuring these signals. At present, the bioelectricity-based myoelectric gesture recognition technology is more used to control external devices and interaction interfaces, such as prosthetics, virtual reality and gaming devices. Thalmic Labs, a Canadian company dedicated to developing smart gesture control products, introduced the first wearable device, the MYO armband, which uses myoelectricity technology. The eight myoelectric sensors embedded in the armband record the electric signals of arm muscles, and recognize different gestures by analyzing these signals. In the actual application, users can control drones, computers, smartphones and other electronic devices through the Bluetooth connect of MYO. There are no vehicle use cases at present.
