Custom Framed Mirror Manufacturer Meets Demand for Trending Mirror Designs

Austin company MirrorLot is seeing a rise in requests for gold frames and minimalist styles.

Austin, Texas - March 27, 2023 - Custom framed mirrors are on trend this year as more people turn to mirrors to brighten their indoor spaces. Gold framed mirrors are especially hot. Demand is also rising for minimalist frames with a slim and narrow profile.

One family-owned mirror manufacturer is meeting growing demand for popular mirror frame styles by offering the option for customers nationwide to create custom size mirrors for bathrooms, bedrooms, and other interior spaces.

MirrorLot (mirrorlot.com) offers high quality, custom framed mirrors with flexible sizing and finish options. With their easy-to-use website, customers can pick their desired dimensions and frame finish to create one-of-a-kind mirrors for building and renovation projects.

The MirrorLot team manufactures and ships the nation’s largest collection of high quality, American-made framed mirrors from their Austin-based facility. Everything is custom built using locally sourced materials by local staff and with local vendors whenever possible.

MirrorLot’s custom framed wall and floor mirrors can be used to brighten bathrooms, dressing rooms, entryways, living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and other interior spaces for home as well as commercial spaces like restaurants, hotels, and retail stores.

At MirrorLot.com, customers can build their dream mirror projects from scratch using frames in gold, black, white, silver, espresso, bronze, and other colors, choosing exactly the desired mirror width, height, and frame style for a particular space and project. Once ordered, custom mirrors are hand-built and carefully shipped to the customer’s doorstep anywhere in the U.S.

“We developed a unique system empowering our customers to create exactly the mirror styles they want, whether they are going for sleek minimalist mirrors or more ornate framed mirrors,” said Teresita Tran, brand manager for MirrorLot. “Our goal is to bring our customers’ design visions to life with our unique custom framed mirrors.”

MirrorLot has established a reputation for excellence, earning a coveted 4.7 star rating with more than 5,200 reviews. Read customer testimonials at trustpilot.com/review/mirrorlot.com

View mirror customization options from MirrorLot and start a framed mirror project at https://mirrorlot.com/buy-custom-sized-mirror-online.

Watch a video on how to safely unpack and handle a package from MirrorLot at https://youtu.be/30VmhR42eWI

About MirrorLot

For more than 30 years, MirrorLot has manufactured superior custom framed mirrors for bathroom remodeling projects, custom home builders, painting contractors, interior designers, architects, and commercial property developers and management. MirrorLot’s custom mirrors can be found at top hotels, casinos, condos, resorts, restaurants, and other spaces across the United States.

Learn more about MirrorLot at https://mirrorlot.com. Follow the company on Instagram at instagram.com/mirrorlot

