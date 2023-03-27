URI Hillel to host Israeli-American comedians at Middle Eastern Cooking Workshop and Discussion this Thursday at 5 p.m.

KINGSTON, R.I. – March 27, 2023 – Israeli-American comedians Joel Chasnoff and Benji Lovitt, authors of the new book Israel 201: Your Next Level Guide to the Magic, Mystery, and Chaos of Life in the Holy Land, will conduct an Israeli cooking workshop followed by a discussion of their book at University of Rhode Island Hillel, 6 Quarry Rd. in Kingston, on Thursday, March 30, at 5 p.m.

In the words of Chasnoff, Israeli food is like Israelis themselves: bold, colorful, exciting, and spicy! In this hands-on workshop, Chasnoff and Lovitt will teach how to make hummus, tahini, Moroccan-spiced carrots, and other authentic Middle Eastern salads. Then, during the meal, Lovitt, who gives food tours in Israel, will explain the origins of these recipes and the backgrounds of the immigrant groups who brought these unique spices and creations into Israel.

Chasnoff and Lovitt wrote Israel 201 to mark Israel’s 75th year of independence and to introduce readers to Israel behind the headlines, giving them an up-close look at the people, institutions, and traditions that make Israel such a fascinating and complicated country.

Born and raised in Texas, Lovitt moved to Israel in 2006. He lives in Tel Aviv and works as a stand-up comedian, writer and educator. Chasnoff, a comic, TV and podcast host, has authored three books, including his comedic memoir, The 188th Crybaby Brigade, about his experiences in the Israeli Defense Force. He grew up in Chicago and moved back with his Israeli-born wife and family in 2016. This visit will mark Chasnoff’s third appearance at URI.

Hillel student intern Zach Breene, an organizer of this event is excited to bring this program to URI. “As a recent traveler to Israel and a passionate lover of the country, it saddens me that all too often Israel is seen only as a place of conflict,” he says. “As comedians, Benji and Joel will give our campus community a unique and upbeat opportunity to learn about many more facets of Israeli society and culture, all while preparing and enjoying a great meal together.”

Those who wish to attend must RSVP using this form.

For more information, please contact URI Hillel executive director Amy Olson at (401) 874-2740 or amyolson@uri.edu.