American Farm Company Kid's Spring Pajama Collection Goes Haywire

American Farm Company Green Tractor Baby Footie Pajamas
Leading farm apparel brand, American Farm Company, launched their Spring kid's pajama range featuring farm favorites. The response is record-breaking.
The farm is part of everyday life for the kids, and they love seeing things they can relate to printed on their favorite pajamas, making getting ready for bed lots of fun.”
— Rachel Granstra
SHELDON, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular farm apparel brand American Farm Company launched their hotly anticipated kids' Spring pajama range this week, resulting in record-breaking sales.
Featuring five new super-soft styles including cows, sunflowers, and blue tractors, these non-shrinking, unisex, pajamas are a huge hit. The best seller is the popular Retro Cow design.
“When you are a farming family, the emphasis really is on the word “family”, says Rachel Granstra, founder and chief designer at American Farm Company. “You will find in most farming families generations working daily, from grandparents to toddlers. The farm is part of everyday life for the kids, and they love seeing things they can relate to printed on their favorite pajamas, making getting ready for bed lots of fun.”
Available in sizes from 0-3 months up to youth, the response to the pajamas has been so strong that American Farm Company is now planning to expand the baby and toddler range with regular new designs for summer and winter pajamas.
Expect bigger things from American Farm Company as the popularity of this Iowa brand continues to soar.
