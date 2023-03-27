Submit Release
Allegion to Host 2023 'Investor & Analyst Day'

Allegion plc ALLE, a leading global security products and solutions provider, will hold a "2023 Investor & Analyst Day" in Carmel, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 2. President and CEO John H. Stone will lead this meeting and will be joined by Allegion's executive leadership team to discuss the company's long-term strategy and vision for the future.

Formal presentations will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, with a real-time, listen-only webcast of the meeting broadcast during that time. Individuals can access the webcast through Allegion's website at https://investor.allegion.com/.

For those unable to watch the live event, a replay will also be available on Allegion's website by Thursday, May 4.

About Allegion

Allegion ALLE is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005490/en/

