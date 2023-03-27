R3 Medical Research Publishes Peer Reviewed Article on Stem Cell Therapy for Autism Spectrum Disorder

R3 Medical Research, a division of R3 Stem Cell, has successfully published a peer reviewed article on Stem Cell Therapy for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

R3 Medical Research, a division of R3 Stem Cell, has successfully published a peer reviewed article on Stem Cell Therapy for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The article is a comprehensive review on all completed clinical trials of stem cell therapies for ASD.

Worldwide, it is estimated that 1 in 160 children have ASD. Traditional treatment options often fall well short of parent expectations, hence, the prospect of utilizing stem cell therapy for ASD is exciting and innovative.

The article is in the journal Regenerative Medicine and titled, “The promise of autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies in the clinical trials of autism spectrum disorder.” The R3 research team, led by Sabiha Shamim, took a deep look at the ten completed clinical studies published on clinicaltrials.gov which evaluated stem cell therapy for ASD.

The cell types used in the various studies included fetal stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, bone marrow stem cells, adipose stem cells, umbilical cord-derived stem cells, neural stem cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Application of the stem cells was achieved either solely through intravenous infusion, or through intrathecal injection.

Apart from some common minor adverse events such as vomiting, nausea and mild pain, the results of the trials propose this therapy to be safe for different age groups. Most of the studies showed improved behavior and communication in those with ASD, although limited sample size affected the statistical significance.

Globally, R3 Stem Cell offers stem cell therapy for autism in Pakistan and several other countries (e.g. Mexico, India, Philippines, South Africa). According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our Centers offer more procedures from autism globally than ANY other regenerative clinics. Our skilled providers perform conscious sedation when needed, high stem cell counts, and combine exosomes with the biologics to improve outcomes."

R3 Stem Cell offers free consultations to families looking to see if their children with ASD are candidates for regenerative therapies. Visit https://r3stemcell.com for more information and call +1 (844) GET-STEM to schedule the virtual consultation.

