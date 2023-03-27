Submit Release
McKesson Corporation Announces Fourth-quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date

McKesson Corporation MCK will release its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, May 8, 2023. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson's Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com, along with the company's earnings release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

