Flower Turbines Appearing in Online Investment Demo

Flower Turbines was selected earlier this year for Newchip, an online funding accelerator.
Flower Turbines appears at 12:50 PM Central Time on March 31.
Flower Turbines is hoping to connect with potential investors and Newchip’s Online Demo Week is a perfect place for anyone to get a first look. Anyone can watch the Online Demo Week Live Stream or catch company pitch videos on-demand afterwards. Registration is here for free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newchips-march-2023-online-demo-week-tickets-580914429697
Investors who register for Online Demo Week will receive access to all participating startups through Newchip’s Investor Relations team and can watch the whole week for free. If you are unable to watch the event live, make sure to register anyway to receive access to all pitches, including ours, on-demand after the event.
Flower Turbines was founded to make small wind turbines a global industry, particularly in locations close to people and buildings. Since its start, Flower Turbines has been working towards building a company that could be one of the pillars of renewable energy. Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Newchip is an online accelerator with courses on fundraising and company building, provides a network of experienced mentors for advice, and makes introductions to investors.
Those in the EU can buy by quotation from their staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of those areas, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (http://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (http://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
Contact
Support US
Flower Turbines
+1 8063181116
support.us@flowerturbines.com