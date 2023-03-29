Ericom Cloud Infrastructure Expands Global Footprint with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Hosted Point of Presence in Canada

Expansion Improves Flexibility, Scalability for Enterprise Customers in the Region
Our cloud-delivered Zero Trust security solutions are helping organizations around the globe implement Secure Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust security strategies."”
— David Canellos, Ericom Software President and CEO
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SSE Platform announced today that its Ericom Global Cloud platform will utilize the Amazon Web Services (AWS) region in Montreal Canada, to support increasing demand for its ZTEdge™ Zero Trust Cloud Security solutions.
In addition to expanding the Ericom Global Cloud with the AWS Montreal Point of Presence (POP) to support the company’s growth in Canada, it also satisfied the internal corporate cloud compliance needs of one of the top five Canadian financial institutions requiring that the ZTEdge SSE Cloud Security Platform run on AWS.
“Our cloud-delivered Zero Trust security solutions are helping organizations around the globe implement Secure Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust security strategies,” said David Canellos, Ericom Software President and CEO. “In the past year, Canadian enterprises have adopted Ericom’s cybersecurity solutions to help them in areas such as web security, data protection, and secure application access, including challenging use cases involving unmanaged devices and BYODs.”
“Enterprises depend on the availability and performance of Ericom’s cloud security solutions to support their cybersecurity initiatives,” said Carol Potts, Head of North America ISV (Independent Software Vendor) and Digital Native Business Segments, AWS. “We are excited to support Ericom in its commitment to deliver a flexible and scalable global cloud infrastructure that meets the requirements of a prominent Canadian organization.”
The ZTEdge SSE Platform was developed to address the need for a solution that provides a comprehensive set of Zero Trust security controls required to meet the needs of distributed businesses and enterprises of all sizes. ZTEdge cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, supporting multiple use cases:
•Identify users and authenticate devices: Securely connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.
•Protect against ransomware and phishing: Protecting users and their devices as they interact with the web and email.
•Protect apps and data from unmanaged device and BYOD risks: Delivering simple, secure system access for users on unmanaged devices, controlling application access and data sharing activity while also scanning traffic for malware threats and data exfiltration.
•Secure remote access to private web and cloud applications: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud and on-premises applications and remote desktops.
•Control SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud apps to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today’s digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company’s ZTEdge platform is the industry’s most comprehensive and cost-effective Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, micro-segmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform powered by more than 50 distributed POPs globally. Ericom’s solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.