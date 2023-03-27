Pangea selected as finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest
Pangea recognized for its Security Platform as a Service
Developers use Pangea to log security events, manage export restrictions, handle personally identifiable information (PII) and block known threat actors (File, Domain, IP, URL Threat Intelligence).”
— Oliver Friedrichs
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pangea Cyber, the first Security Platform as a Service, has been named one of the 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest for it’s work in delivering a single platform to consolidate the fragmented world of security into a simple set of APIs - making the delivery of secure apps a natural part of the development cycle. On Monday, April 24, Founder and CEO Oliver Friedrichs of Pangea will present its technology to a panel of industry judges and a live in-person audience at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.
Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.48 billion in investments over the last 17 years. Pangea will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.
Oliver is no stranger to RSAC, he founded Phantom, creating the SOAR space, which was acquired by Splunk and was the Innovation Sandbox winner in 2016.
“Pangea’s SPaaS framework is available for all developers who will need to add security functions to their applications. Developers use Pangea to log security events, manage export restrictions, handle personally identifiable information (PII) and block known threat actors (File, Domain, IP, URL Threat Intelligence).” said Friedrichs. “Just like you go to AWS for compute, storage, database, and many other microservices, Pangea gives you out of the box microservices to embed security directly into your Apps. This is why Pangea was formed - to unite security for developers, delivering a single location where API-first security services come together to make delivery of secure user experiences achievable and easy.”
The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on April 24 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; Barmak Meftah, Co-founder & General Partner, Ballistic Ventures and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.
For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.
About Pangea
Pangea is the world’s most comprehensive provider of security services for app developers, SaaS platform providers, and security operations centers. By making security a core part of every software builder’s toolset, Pangea delivers the required security DNA for your organization, reinventing how you deliver a secure customer experience. Pangea is led by co-founders Oliver Friedrichs and Sourabh Satish, the creators behind the award-winning Phantom Cyber SOAR platform, acquired by Splunk in 2018. Pangea is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, please visit pangea.cloud or follow Pangea at linkedin.com/company/pangea-cyber/.
About RSA Conference
RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future topics and gain access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking visionaries and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.