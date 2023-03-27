Attorney General Bird Appoints Lanny Zieman as Consumer Advocate

DES MOINES – Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird appointed Lanny Zieman as Consumer Advocate. In this role, he will lead the Consumer Advocate Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for representing the interests of consumers and the public in utility regulation proceedings before the Iowa Utilities Board and in court.

“As an Iowa farm kid at heart, I’m honored that Attorney General Bird has trusted me to be Iowa’s next Consumer Advocate,” said Zieman. “I look forward to working with the rest of the Consumer Advocate team to speak up for Iowans’ interests in reliable and affordable energy.”

Zieman currently serves as an attorney for the Iowa Division of Labor and as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate in the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard. While previously serving on active duty with the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps, he spent two years representing the Air Force in utility regulation proceedings across the country.

“I’m excited that Lanny has stepped up to serve Iowans in this important role,” said Attorney General Bird. “Lanny is a strong advocate and leader who has devoted his career to service. He will be an effective and practical voice for utility consumers.”

Zieman’s appointment is effective March 31 and is subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.

About Lanny Zieman

Lanny Zieman has served as an attorney for the State of Iowa since September 2018, first for the Iowa Insurance Division and currently for the Iowa Division of Labor. During this period, he has also served as Assistant Staff Judge Advocate in the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard.

Before returning home to Iowa, Zieman served on active duty with the U.S. Air Force for six years. For part of this time, he served as a utility litigation attorney representing the Air Force before utility regulators across the nation. He has also previously worked in private practice in Amana, Iowa and served as an enlisted member of the United States Marine Corps Reserves and the Iowa Air National Guard.

Zieman is an Iowa native who grew up on a farm near Luana and currently lives in Ankeny. He’s a graduate of Mount Mercy College and the University of Iowa College of Law.

