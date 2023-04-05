Rodney Greenup Presented “How I WON a $100 Million Contract” at the Black Directory Meeting
Rodney Greenup, Founder, and CEO of Greenup Industries.
We offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries, was the guest speaker at the Black Directory membership meeting in March via Zoom. Greenup’s presentation on “How I Won A $100 Million Contract” focused on leadership skills and how developing these abilities can help business owners make the most of their entrepreneurial endeavors.
Greenup presented the lowest bid of four for the "New Orleans to Venice 1st lift levee and drainage canal relocation project, La Reussite to Myrtle Grove, Plaquemines Parish". The project will consist of clearing, grubbing, excavating new drainage canals, placing culverts and drainage structures, building
new T-walls and levee ramp crossings, placing levee embankments, geotextile work, turf establishment, and surfacing. The estimated cost of the project is $ 102,452,461.00. The project has an expected completion date of November 30, 2026.
Greenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. "We offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors," Greenup said. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 plus safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several awards for safety, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council.
About Black Directory
Black Directory provides news and headlines from the African American perspective through various African American, African-Caribbean, and African-owned media while giving users access to events, activities, and information in the African diaspora and throughout the world.
The Black Directory provides a platform to locate career opportunities for individuals currently seeking employment and individuals seeking a career change. Black Directory partners with businesses, organizations, governments, and entrepreneurs to assist with decreasing the unemployment rate in the African American community.
About Rodney Greenup
Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing projectmanagement and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Greenup Industries, a trusted solutions provider, is also the recipient of several awards, including the Gold Medal Award presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, Supplier of the presented by Tier III, Emerging Growth Company Award, presented by ACG and many more.
About Greenup Industries
Greenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance, and staffing services, as well as specialty construction services to its diverse client base. Greenup strives to continually improve its performance and provide added value.
