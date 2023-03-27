Bitgert (BRISE) Listed on Global Crypto Exchange KoinBX

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - KoinBX, a leading crypto exchange platform, has announced the listing of Bitgert's (BRISE) token on its platform on March 27, 2023, 11 AM UTC and available trading pairs BRISE/USDT, BRISE/INR. This move is expected to bring greater accessibility and liquidity to the BRISE token and its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

KoinBX Exchange lists Bitgert (BRISE)

BRISE is built on the Ethereum blockchain and allows users to lend, borrow, and trade cryptos with ease. Its smart contract technology ensures that transactions are secure, transparent, and tamper-proof. With BRISE, users can earn interest on their crypto holdings, borrow funds at low interest rates, and trade their favorite cryptos without intermediaries.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bitgert (BRISE) to our platform," said Saravanan Pandian, CEO of KoinBX. "We believe that DeFi is the future of finance, and BRISE is at the forefront of this movement. Its innovative technology and user-friendly interface make it an excellent addition to our growing list of cryptos."

The BRISE team is equally excited about the listing. To add, BRISE's mission is to make decentralized finance accessible to everyone, and this listing brings Bitgert one step closer to achieving that goal.

In conclusion, the listing of BRISE on KoinBX is a significant milestone for the BRISE platform and the DeFi industry. The partnership provides a secure and user-friendly trading platform for users to trade BRISE tokens, expanding the platform's reach and facilitating its adoption globally.

About Bitgert (BRISE):

BRISE is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to create a trustless and transparent financial ecosystem that allows users to lend, borrow, and trade cryptos with ease. Its smart contract technology ensures that transactions are secure, transparent, and tamper-proof.

About KoinBX:

KoinBX is a global crypto exchange that provides a secure and user-friendly platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptos. With a focus on innovation and user experience, KoinBX is committed to bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to everyone.

