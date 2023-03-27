Minister of Transport announces funding for research to support the rebuilding of more sustainable transport infrastructure in Ukraine

There were 2,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,941 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada condemns the Russian regime's senseless war of aggression and will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine. That's why, the Government is committed in doing whatever it can to support the people of Ukraine as they rebuild their country and their transportation system.
Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment of $300,000 to the International Transport Forum (ITF) under the Clean Transportation System – Research and Development program (CTS R&D). This funding will help support the important research work of the ITF with respect to the rebuilding of Ukraine's transportation infrastructure and supply chains to make them greener, more sustainable and better connected.
This 18-month research project will assess the state of Ukraine's freight transport sector and guide the identification of significant challenges in transitioning towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly freight transport system for post-war Ukraine. It will also develop sustainable transport pathways based on a comprehensive analysis of the sector's current and future scenarios of international trade and the country's connectivity to global markets.
Reconstructing Ukraine's transport sector will require unprecedented effort from all, including international partners, to ensure safe, sustainable supply chains and connectivity. The International Transport Forum is well-placed to help set out sustainable transport pathways and supply chains for Ukraine across all transport modes, covering both passenger and freight, urban and non-urban sectors.
Quotes
"We stand united with our allies in our support for Ukraine and working to end this unprovoked war. We will be there to help the people of Ukraine as they rebuild. Today's announcement will contribute to Ukraine's goal of building back better, strengthening its connections to Europe and North America, and securing a sustainable future for its citizens."
The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport
Quick Facts
Associated Links
Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.
This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.
SOURCE Transport CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c6767.html