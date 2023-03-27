Government of Canada Releases the Model Practice Standard for Medical Assistance in Dying to Ensure Consistent and Safe Practice in Canada

There were 2,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,941 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Medical assistance in dying (MAID) remains a complex and deeply personal issue for many Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that the practice of MAID balances laws that give autonomy and freedom of choice for Canadians, a system that provides strong safeguards that protect those who may be vulnerable, and a process that guarantees compassionate and diligent consideration of every request for MAID.
Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, released the Model Practice Standard for MAID. The Model Practice Standard and accompanying documents will help clinicians align their practice with clear guidance and will assist regulators to ensure the protection of the public in the context of complex cases, including where the person's sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness.
The Model Practice Standard is designed to ensure that MAID practice in Canada can operate in a consistent and safe manner across the country. The Model Practice Standard was developed by a task group of clinical, legal and regulatory experts in response to the first recommendation in the report of the Expert Panel on MAID and Mental Illness.
The Government of Canada is also supporting the development of an accredited Canadian MAID curriculum to support clinician education and training, which will address topics related to the assessment and provision of MAID including mental disorders and other complex chronic conditions. The Model Practice Standard, along with the MAID training curriculum, will provide valuable resources for regulators and practitioners in interpreting and applying the legislative framework safely in different clinical situations.
Today's announcement marks yet another step in the work by all levels of government to ensure the health care system is ready for when MAID requests by people suffering solely from a mental illness will become eligible as of March 17, 2024.
Quotes
"Medical assistance in dying is a complex and deeply personal issue for many Canadians. Important progress has been made in preparing for the extension of MAID eligibility for persons whose sole medical condition is a mental illness. The Model Practice Standard for MAID is another step and will provide clear guidance to clinicians and health professional regulators, help protect those who may be vulnerable, including where the person's sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness, and ensure the safety and consistency in MAID practice across the country."
The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health
"Releasing the Model MAID Practice Standard is another important measure we are taking to ensure a careful and considered approach to the implementation of MAID for people living with a mental illness. Our government will continue to listen and work with experts, those with lived experience, and with our provincial and territorial counterparts to ensure that the safety and security of vulnerable populations remains at the forefront of our actions for this deeply personal issue."
The Honourable Carolyn Bennett
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health
"Physician and Nurse Regulators occupy a central leadership role in Canada's MAID system, having the responsibility and authority to guide MAID clinicians towards safe practice in the public interest. The Model Practice Standard and accompanying documents were developed through a careful process of consultation with regulators, professional associations, and researchers. These resources, which realize several key recommendations of the Expert Panel on MAID and Mental Illness, are intended to assist regulators in their vitally important work."
Dr. Mona Gupta
Psychiatrist, Chair of the MAID Practice Standards Task Group; Chair of the Expert Panel on MAID and Mental Illness
"The Model MAID Practice Standard puts regulators in a place of readiness. When the law changes, the public and the health professions involved will have clear regulatory direction regarding the eligibility, assessment, and provision of MAID."
Dr. D.A. (Gus) Grant
Registrar and CEO, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia
