Patriot's Accounting Software Ranked as Top 5 for Small Businesses

CANTON, Ohio, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, an accounting and payroll software provider, has been recognized by Capterra as one of five top-rated accounting software for small businesses.

Patriot's accounting software boasts a user rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Capterra. Some of the top categories that Capterra uses to assess Patriot's accounting software include ease of use, customer service, and value for money.

Capterra provides consumers with a comprehensive list of reviews and ratings for business software to help consumers make the best decision for their business. In 2022, Capterra also nominated Patriot as an Emerging Favorite accounting software.

"We're always excited to hear that Capterra has recognized the hard work that Patriot Software puts into its software," says Jackie Greenfield, Head of Product Management. "Our newest shortlist for accounting software is proof that Patriot's accounting software continues to be intuitive, affordable, and regularly updated with the features our customers need."

Patriot's long list of acknowledgments from Capterra is a testament to the company's growing and loyal customer base of business owners and accountants.

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software, located in Canton, Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Michele Bossart, Patriot Software, LLC, 877-968-7147, mbossart@patriotsoftware.com

