Mass Casualty Commission Encourages Preparation for Challenging Information

TRURO, NS and HALIFAX, NS, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mass Casualty Commission, the independent public inquiry created to examine the April 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia, will release its final report on Thursday, March 30.

Commissioners Michael MacDonald, Leanne Fitch and Kim Stanton, will deliver the report at a public event at the Best Western Glengarry in Truro. It begins at 12 pm. ADT, and will also be livestreamed. Information about the event and how to RSVP to attend in person can be found on the Commission's website.

"Once the report has been released, the work of the Commission will conclude," said Senior Commission Counsel Emily Hill. "We all share a responsibility to help improve community safety. This will require ongoing commitment from many people and organizations. The Commissioners have stated that they are reassured to know we are passing the baton to stakeholders, partners and communities far and wide, who are dedicated to help make us safer in the future"

With the release of the final report, next week may be difficult. A reminder that if you or someone you know needs support or help, please make use of the wellness support resources listed on the Commission website.

There are links to supports available both in Nova Scotia and across Canada, and there are resources including guides for how to talk to children and youth about coping with tragedy on the Commission's Website MassCasualtyCommission.ca/final-report/. A short list of resources is also provided below.

Mental Health and Wellness

If you are struggling in any way and would like help finding mental health or any wellness support, you can call 2-1-1 or visit their website. 211 offers 24/7 navigational assistance in over 100 languages. Their trained staff will be able to connect you directly to the right services for your needs. You can call for yourself or if you have concerns or questions about support for someone else.

If you are experiencing distress or overwhelming emotions at any time , you can call the Nova Scotia Provincial Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167 . You do not have to be in a crisis to call and nothing is too big or too small a reason to reach out.

, you can call the . You do not have to be in a crisis to call and nothing is too big or too small a reason to reach out. The Kids Help Phone can also provide confidential support at 1-800-668-6868 or Text CONNECT to 686868.

About the Mass Casualty Commission: The Commission is the independent public inquiry created to examine the April 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and to provide meaningful recommendations to help make communities safer in the future. For more information, visit MassCasualtyCommission.ca.

