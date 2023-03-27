Active Interest Media Acquires Assets of Kovels, a Go-To Source for Antiques and Collectibles

The newly combined brand will be the preeminent source for antiques and collectibles enthusiasts.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Interest Media (AIM) announces the acquisition of Kovels, Inc’s assets. A synonymous addition that rounds out the AIM Collectibles’ family of brands, AIM’s Antique Trader coupled with Kovels, positions the newly combined brand as one of the longest standing authorities in antiques and collectibles media.

The collectibles hobby is currently experiencing significant attention and growth with collectors who are both active and in search of news and information. The collaboration of Antique Trader and Kovels will serve as an invaluable, go-to resource for hobbyists and collectors. Featuring an online price guide with over 1 million prices, a robust, full-color monthly newsletter, thousands of online articles, the latest auction news, industry reports, events listings, a dealer directory and more.

Terry Kovel, founder of Kovels states that "after 70 years it was time to entrust the Kovels brand to a new home. We couldn't think of a better place than with Antique Trader, a publication like ours that collectors trust and enjoy learning from."

Corinne Zielke, Vice President and General Manager of AIM Collectibles Group welcomes the brand and echoes Kovel’s sentiments stating that “we are honored and thrilled to welcome Kovels to the AIM Collectibles Group. This brings the legacy of the Kovels brand and wealth of information amassed over their 70-year history together with our Antique Trader’s 65-years of serving the collectibles hobby and allows us to form an even more informative, authoritative, and entertaining source to continue to fuel the ever-growing collectibles hobby. We wish the Kovel family the very best and look forward to honoring their legacy in the hobby for many years to come.”

About Kovels, Inc.

Kovels Antiques, Inc., was founded by Ralph and Terry Kovel. Hailed as “the duke and duchess of the antiques world,” they have written more than 100 books and special reports about collecting. Their bylined column is the longest-running syndicated weekly column in the country, distributed to more than 150 newspapers. Their guides include the annual Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, which has sold over 4 million copies since its first edition. The Kovels passed their collecting interest to their children, Lee and Kim Kovel. Terry, her daughter Kim and their staff continue the family’s longtime interest in the collecting world.

M&A advisory services for Kovels were exclusively provided by Jeff Gruenhut of Grimes McGovern and Associates.

About Active Interest Media, Inc.

One of the world’s leading enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, podcasts, and TV shows that reach millions of readers, fans, and attendees across the globe. Our brands include Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Soundings, Trade Only, Passagemaker, Woodshop News, Log and Timber Home Living, Old House Journal, Woodsmith, Garden Gate, Cuisine at Home, Writer’s Digest, Horticulture, Popular Woodworking, Numismatic News, and more. The company’s two groups, Marine and Home, are divided into five divisions — Collectibles, Home Arts, Home Building, Marine, and Writer’s Digest —also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities, events and offer marketing services. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged, and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions.