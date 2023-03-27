PUBLIC NOTICE - Alternating lane closures on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway for emergency repair work during the following periods:

Wednesday, April 5 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm , and 6 to 11 pm

During these periods, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, and 2 flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather the work will be postponed by 1 day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

