Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,430 in the last 365 days.

PUBLIC NOTICE - Alternating lane closures on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway for emergency repair work during the following periods:

  • Wednesday, April 5, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, and 6 to 11 pm

During these periods, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, and 2 flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather the work will be postponed by 1 day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c0345.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

PUBLIC NOTICE - Alternating lane closures on LaSalle Causeway

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more