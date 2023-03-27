FirstService Residential Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® on its first pursuit of this recognition. The prestigious award is based exclusively on what the company's 17,000 associates throughout the U.S. and Canada say about the experiences and opportunities working at the company.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® on its first pursuit of this recognition. The prestigious award is based exclusively on what the company's 17,000 associates throughout the U.S. and Canada say about the experiences and opportunities working at the company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"To be recognized in the eyes of our associates as a place where service-minded professionals can flourish is a reflection of the strong culture and core values that are lived by associates across our organization," said David Diestel, chief executive officer for FirstService Residential. "This distinction is a testament to our commitment to support one another in service to our board members and residents.

FirstService Residential invests heavily in talent attraction and engagement, which is considered the foundation of its mission to deliver exceptional service and solutions to the 1.7 million homeowners living in the 8,600 managed communities in its portfolio.

"Our purpose is to enhance the life of every resident in the communities we serve. And when you are serving people in their communities, in their homes, every interaction matters," said Lupe Mujica, the company's chief people officer. "As a certified great place to work, FirstService Residential supports our associates in their roles so they are empowered with the information, tools, and resources they need to deliver on our mission and values."

According to Mujica, programs such as FirstService University provide continuous learning opportunities, and culture training like BE the Difference, Leadership Essentials, and others help associates understand how to support each other as team members. These professional development initiatives are complemented by competitive pay and benefits, workplace events, an associate relief fund for personal emergencies, employee recognition programs across all levels, and more.

In 2022, FirstService Residential hired nearly 10,000 associates, 1,000 of which were re-hires welcomed back into the company fold.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle, and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos, and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.

For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com and on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what associates report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

