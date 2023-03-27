SAVOY, Ill., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media has expanded its operations within Savoy. The company's reliable Gigabit-speed Internet will soon be available on Woodfield Dr.

"Our company remains focused on providing simply exceptional connections in all that we do," said CEO and Founder Mark Scifres. "With our expansion, more residents and businesses in Savoy can now connect to the speeds they need, in a time when fast, reliable Internet is vital."

With a package of unlimited data, no contract, and no installation-fee Internet, Pavlov Media provides an optimal Internet experience with a personal touch.

Customers can sign up for access today by visiting: signup.pavlovmedia.com or call 888-799-7249.

Any questions may be answered by contacting Pavlov Media at: (888) 799-7249 or customerservice@pavlovmedia.com.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

Contact:

Jason Free, Director of Marketing

217-353-3000 ext. 1311

jfree@pavlovmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pavlov-media-expands-within-savoy-301782374.html

SOURCE Pavlov Media, Inc.