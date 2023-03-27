InventHelp Inventor Develops New Oil Filter Holder (PHO-3016)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I thought there could be a better means of holding a used oil filter when draining oil into a pan," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the OIL FILTER HOLDER. My design would simplify engine oil changes and it would reduce messes."

The invention provides an effective way to hold a used engine oil filter when draining lubricant into an oil catch pan. In doing so, it offers an alternative to placing the filter inside the oil pan or on the garage floor. As a result, it helps to avoid oily messes. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-3016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

