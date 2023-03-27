The Correctional Service of Canada announces Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) welcomes Kathy Neil as the Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections (DCIC). Ms. Neil will assume her new duties on May 1, 2023.

The Government of Canada is strongly committed to addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous, Black, and racialized people in Canada's criminal justice system. A central element of this work involves supporting the safe and successful reintegration of offenders into communities across the country.

Reporting directly to the Commissioner, the new Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections will play an integral role within CSC to help address issues within the correctional system, including the disproportionate overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples. This new position will also work to build and further partnerships with Indigenous peoples, groups, and communities, as well as ensure the delivery of culturally appropriate interventions, supports, and services for federal offenders.

This new role was created in response to the Commissioner's mandate letter commitment and directly responds to Call for Justice 5.23 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). The Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections will ensure the implementation of the MMIWG Calls for Justice and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action within CSC's purview, as well as support the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Over the past number of years, CSC's Indigenous Initiatives Directorate has done substantial work to implement new programs and initiatives to support the rehabilitation of Indigenous offenders. The Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections will build on this significant foundation and work to improve the outcomes for Indigenous people in our care and custody.

Quotes

"We take the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in our criminal justice system very seriously. We need to ensure that Indigenous offenders have the supports they need so they can safely and successfully reintegrate into communities as law-abiding citizens. To achieve this, we must work closely with Elders, Indigenous communities, groups, volunteers, staff, and other partners. I am pleased to appoint Ms. Neil to this position as we work to fulfill our mandate and deliver on this important work."

– Anne Kelly, Commissioner, Correctional Service of Canada

"As an Indigenous woman, I am honoured to take on this new role as CSC's Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections. Through my personal and professional experience, I have seen first-hand the challenges and opportunities we have before us to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples in our care and custody. I believe in the importance of meaningful partnerships and engagement with Indigenous communities, and will work hard to ensure that together, we achieve positive outcomes."

– Kathy Neil, Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections, Correctional Service of Canada

