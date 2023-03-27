Bio Organization Names 11 Life Science Leaders to 2023 South Carolina Board of Directors

David Stefanich of Rymedi will chair the SCbio 2023 Board of Directors
Fiduciary and Operations Board members span state and industry segments, provide unique blend of expertise to lead for fast-growing industry
In a state known for building BMWs, Boeing Dreamliners and Michelin tires, South Carolina’s life sciences are booming as well, creating exciting opportunities to accelerate growth of our economy.”
— James Chappell, SCbio CEO
GREENVILLE, SC, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – Five years after undertaking a complete relaunch of the state’s official life sciences organization, SCbio has more than tripled its membership, increased revenues nine-fold, and had life sciences recognized as South Carolina’s fastest-growing industry. It has documented an industry presence in 42 of the state’s 46 counties while providing an annual economic impact of nearly $26 billion.
Now the organization has revamped its leadership structure to create an executive-led Fiduciary & Operations Board to lead the organization and industry to even greater heights, certain that the best and most exciting days for the industry and organization are ahead of it.
“In a state well-known for building BMWs, Boeing Dreamliners and Michelin tires, South Carolina’s life sciences story is booming as well, creating exciting opportunities to diversify and accelerate growth of our knowledge economy,” said James Chappell, President & CEO of SCbio in announcing the new board. He cited rapid growth of such national and global brands as Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Arthrex, GE Health, Thermo Fisher, Abbott, AVX and Charles River as just a few examples of the state’s rapid rise in the life sciences industry, which currently spans more than 1,030 companies in 42 counties and employs over 87,700 well-paid associates directly or indirectly.
Leading fiduciary and operational efforts of the SCbio Board of Directors are:
David Stefanich, Founder & CEO of Rymedi, as Board Chair;
Lou Kennedy, CEO & Owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals as Past Chair;
Christopher Hanson, Partner with Nelson Mullins, as Vice Chair;
Dan Nodes, COO of Vikor Scientific as Treasurer; and
Matthew Cannon, Dean for Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas, Secretary
Officers named to the Board are Greg Marshall, COO/VP of Charles River Labs; Thornton Kirby, CEO of SC Hospital Association; Cynthia Young, Ph.D., Dean of Clemson University College of Science; Ashely Teasdel, Deputy Secretary, SC Dept. of Commerce; Herbert Drayton, Managing Partner of HI Mark Capital; and Scott Pancoast, CEO & Founder of Zylö Therapeutics. Mr. Chappell also serves on the Board.
Operating separately from the Fiduciary & Operational Board is a Strategic Advisory Board comprised of four working groups: Workforce, Economic Development, Innovation & Patient Outcomes, and Policy/ Legislative. Approximately 25 additional life science industry leaders from across the state are members of SCbio’s Strategic Advisory Board, charged with helping to shape strategic initiatives and to offer insights and expertise to advance the non-profit organization and industry.
A $25.7 billion annual industry in South Carolina and growing faster than in any other Southeastern state, SCbio is South Carolina’s investor-driven economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing, and growing the life sciences industry in the state. The industry has more than 1,000 firms directly involved in the research, development and commercialization of innovative healthcare, medical device, industrial, environmental, and agricultural biotechnology products.
Governor Henry McMaster has identified life sciences as a top state economic development priority both domestically and globally to continue to grow and expand the industry in the Palmetto State.
