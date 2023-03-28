Black Gay Minister to be Guest Preacher for Pride Sunday at Historic Riverside Church in New York City 

courtesy photo

Rev. Karmen Michael Smith is pleased to announce that he will be the guest preacher at the historic Riverside Church (NYC) for Pride Sunday June 25th, 2023.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Karmen Michael Smith is an emerging theologian and author of the most recently released "Holy Queer: The Coming Out of Christ." This book has been praised for its groundbreaking exploration of the intersections of LGBTQ identity and spirituality.

“I am thrilled to join the Riverside Church family for Pride Sunday," said Rev. Karmen Michael Smith. “Riverside has a long history of advocating for social justice and inclusivity. They have been vocal in supporting LGBTQ+ rights and have taken steps to ensure that their community is welcoming and affirming to all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The service will take place at 10:45 a.m. on June 25, 2023, and will be open to the public. All are welcome to attend and celebrate.

About Rev. Karmen Michael Smith:

Born and raised in small-town Texas, Karmen Michael Smith is a Black queer theologian, cultural critic, author, and Lizzie Mae’s grandson. Karmen is the founder at Poor Culture, an inclusive and affirming Black church experience. Karmen serves as Director of the Center for Community Engagement & Social Justice (CCESJ), at Union Theological Seminary, to advance the causes of social justice.

About Riverside Church:

Located in Morningside Heights, Manhattan, Riverside Church is an interdenominational, interracial, international, open, welcoming, and affirming church and congregation. For more than 90 years, Riverside has brought together a diverse and passionate community of believers with a unifying message of social justice and compassion.

For more information, please contact Eric Busby at info@poorculture.com