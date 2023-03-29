Institute for Health Metrics (IHM) Recognized as MEDITECH Data Ally to Advance Health Equity

IHM Data Collaborative provides data services, social determinants of health data, and grant funding to community hospitals
IHM provides a learning laboratory where our customers can test hypotheses and confidently measure results with data.”
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDITECH today announced they have recognized the Institute for Health Metrics (IHM) as their data collaborator to support and accelerate health equity at hospitals across the country. Member hospitals will benefit from cleansed clinical data and data enhancement, including Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data, and receive curated information and insight, as well as grant funding for health equity initiatives.
With The Joint Commission and other regulatory bodies now requiring evidence of health equity evaluation and improvement, community hospitals- already stretched thin by their response to COVID-19- require innovative solutions to respond to the health equity challenge.
"MEDITECH customers work with IHM as a data ally because of their focus on health equity, proven track record with MEDITECH hospitals, and their ability to deliver new value to our customers," said Helen Waters, MEDITECH’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “IHM provides a learning laboratory where our customers can test hypotheses and confidently measure results with data.”
“We are grateful for MEDITECH’s recognition of the IHM Data Collaborative and their continued support of our mission.” said John H. (Joe) Knowles, IHM’s Chief Executive Officer. “As a not-for-profit organization, IHM is uniquely able to provide resources to member hospitals to accelerate their health equity initiatives.”
About the Institute for Health Metrics
For over a decade, the Institute for Health Metrics (IHM) has been an innovator in using real-world data (RWD) for healthcare research, creating the first SaaS Meaningful Use reporting system as well as insightsDB™, a purpose built, HIPAA compliant, cloud data platform. IHM data- including clinical detail, unstructured notes, and Social Determinants of Health for studying outcomes and comparative effectiveness- represents community hospitals from across the United States, a unique population often under-represented in medical literature and clinical trials. IHM enables healthcare organizations to create better outcomes through the use of better data. For more information, visit www.healthmetrics.org or contact john.volpe@healthmetrics.org.
